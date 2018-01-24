Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell has led a surprisingly successful offense

Not many people saw this coming, but the Dallas Mavericks have actually played incredibly well on offense for quite awhile.
As noted by Sam Esfandiari, the Mavericks have outscored opponents by 2.2 points per 100 possessions since December 1. While their defense has struggled, they have scored 109.1 points per 100 possessions during this time frame.
This is just a hair outside of the Toronto Raptors for a spot in the Top 5 among all teams during this stretch.
Their pace (96.2) has been the third-slowest, but their effective field goal percentage (53.9 percent) is the fourth-best among all NBA teams in this period.
Dallas is particularly impressive because their high assist percentage (59.1 percent) and low turnover percentage (11.4 percent) have actually led to the best assist-to-turnover rate (2.14) in the NBA during this stretch.
Perhaps the most credit for the Mavericks’ recent success should go to Yogi Ferrell.
They have outscored opponents by 7.3 points per 100 possessions when he has been on the court since December 1st. As such, it’s no surprise that they have often played him in the first unit. He has averaged 4.8 assists and 1.5 turnovers per 100 possessions as a starter.
When coming off the bench, though, Ferrell has averaged just 3.5 assists with 2.1 turnovers per 100 possessions.
Harrison Barnes has averaged 21.2 points per 36 minutes when he has played alongside Ferrell. But without him, that rate has dropped to 16.3 points per 36.
The guard has had a similar impact on Dallas rookie Dennis Smith Jr., who has averaged 22.3 points per 36 minutes when he has played next to Ferrell. But when Ferrell is on the bench, that has dropped to 15.4 points per 36.
Ferrell, meanwhile, has improved his plus-minus during each month of the season so far.
His shooting percentage on mid-range attempts since December (58.3 percent) ranks fourth-best among those with as many opportunities.
Plus, his accuracy on left corner three-pointers (61.5 percent) is second-best in the NBA among those with as many opportunities during this span as well.
There is a legitimate reason to continue riding with him in the backcourt next to Smith Jr. for Dallas, especially if Ferrell continues to rack up the assists without turning the ball over.
DunkWire, Dennis Smith Jr., Harrison Barnes, Yogi Ferrell, Dallas Mavericks
Comments