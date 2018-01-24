Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell has led a surprisingly successful offense

Not many people saw this coming, but the Dallas Mavericks have actually played incredibly well on offense for quite awhile.

Since Dec 1… Thunder sneaking up pic.twitter.com/7DVMBuYy3I — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) January 24, 2018

As noted by Sam Esfandiari, the Mavericks have outscored opponents by 2.2 points per 100 possessions since December 1. While their defense has struggled, they have scored 109.1 points per 100 possessions during this time frame.

This is just a hair outside of the Toronto Raptors for a spot in the Top 5 among all teams during this stretch.

Their pace (96.2) has been the third-slowest, but their effective field goal percentage (53.9 percent) is the fourth-best among all NBA teams in this period.

Yogi Ferrell credits improved assist to TO ratio to Tom Crean making them run 17's for every turnover. Those things suck. #iubb — Michael Hughes (@MichaelHughes94) January 23, 2016

Dallas is particularly impressive because their high assist percentage (59.1 percent) and low turnover percentage (11.4 percent) have actually led to the best assist-to-turnover rate (2.14) in the NBA during this stretch.

Perhaps the most credit for the Mavericks’ recent success should go to Yogi Ferrell.

They have outscored opponents by 7.3 points per 100 possessions when he has been on the court since December 1st. As such, it’s no surprise that they have often played him in the first unit. He has averaged 4.8 assists and 1.5 turnovers per 100 possessions as a starter.

When coming off the bench, though, Ferrell has averaged just 3.5 assists with 2.1 turnovers per 100 possessions.

Yogi Ferrell has played well as a starter this season. In 14 starts he averages 12.1 pts with a 3-1 assist-to-tov ratio, shooting 43.9% from the field and 46.9% from 3. — Bobby Karalla (@bobbykaralla) January 11, 2018

Harrison Barnes has averaged 21.2 points per 36 minutes when he has played alongside Ferrell. But without him, that rate has dropped to 16.3 points per 36.

The guard has had a similar impact on Dallas rookie Dennis Smith Jr., who has averaged 22.3 points per 36 minutes when he has played next to Ferrell. But when Ferrell is on the bench, that has dropped to 15.4 points per 36.

Ferrell, meanwhile, has improved his plus-minus during each month of the season so far.

HB ➡️ Yogi ➡️ Buckets@HBarnes finds Ferrell in the corner to knock down the triple! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/qCN5Y7FPs0 — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) December 19, 2017

His shooting percentage on mid-range attempts since December (58.3 percent) ranks fourth-best among those with as many opportunities.

Plus, his accuracy on left corner three-pointers (61.5 percent) is second-best in the NBA among those with as many opportunities during this span as well.

There is a legitimate reason to continue riding with him in the backcourt next to Smith Jr. for Dallas, especially if Ferrell continues to rack up the assists without turning the ball over.