NBA podcasts du jour: Jalen Rose visits Woj, All-Star talk, Bucks drama and more

All-Star talk, win over the Knicks – via theathletic.com
January 24 03:39 AM
The Warriors beat the Knicks and got four All-Stars on Tuesday night. Columnist Marcus Thompson joins the podcast to discuss all that, plus Kevin Durant’s fourth ejection of the season and subsequent berating of the official in postgame. If you’re looking for a mock draft on the All-Star game, skip ahead to the 16th minute.
January 24 03:31 AM
Listen to Locked on Nuggets episodes free, on demand. In this episode I am joined by JZ Mazlish of TheStepien.com, a great site for keeping up with potential NBA draft prospects. JZ and I discuss his recent article on Nikola Jokic, a player that we both are quote bullish on. We also discuss Jamal Murray and his fit alongside Jokic …
POST GAME: CELTICS vs. Lakers | Jan. 24 | Kyrie Irving | Lonzo Ball from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
January 24 03:27 AM
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Boston Celtics (34-13) at Los Angeles Lakers (17-29) 10:30 pm ET tip-off, TD Garden, Boston, MA
Celtics head west with 3 striaght losses for a pair of games against the Lakers/Clippers, starting with a Lonzo Ball-less LA squad. Kyrie Irving leads the C’s off his 40 point performance Sunday. Boston one the first of the two matchups between the teams …
LOCKED ON NBA – Part 1 of Ben Golliver, SI.com, On the Ringling Brothers Circus day in the NBA from Locked on NBA
January 23 07:27 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. David Locke talks with Ben Golliver of Si.com about the insane Monday that was in the NBA …
Bucks Fire Kidd, Drama in Cleveland + All-Star Reserves – via NBA.com
January 23 05:56 PM
Ryan Ruocco of YES Network and ESPN joins Sekou Smith to discuss the Bucks’ decision to fire Jason Kidd, the re-energized Brooklyn Nets, and more. Then Greg Anthony calls in from San Antonio to analyze the Cavaliers and Spurs, before we play some trivia with John Schuhmann.
Firings, Accusations, Rifts: This Is Why We Play? | The Ringer NBA Show (Ep. 196) – via theringer.com
January 23 03:36 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor review the recent dramatic news in the NBA: the Milwaukee Bucks firing Jason Kidd (2:19), the seemingly imploding Cleveland Cavaliers (16:18), Kawhi Leonard’s rift with the San Antonio Spurs (29:25), and Damian Lillard’s reported discontentment with the Portland Trail Blazers’ front office (35:05).
Jason Kidd firing, All Star reserves, the trade deadline, plus an interview with Tom Thibodeau. – via usatoday.com
January 23 02:37 PM
USA TODAY Sports reporters Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt discuss the firing of Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd, the All-Star reserves and how they see them, and the Feb. 8 trade deadline that is looming large. Sam also talks with Minnesota Timberwolves coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau, whose team has gone from winning just 31 games in his debut season to legitimate Western Conference contenders.
Jalen Rose – via espn.com
January 23 01:13 PM
Jalen Rose joins the Woj Pod to discuss the Cavaliers dysfunction, Paul George’s free agency, advantages of playing college basketball, why he longs to play Michigan’s 1993 NCAA title game loss to North Carolina over again, how players only meetings tend to go in the NBA, and why he was able to make such a seemless transition from an NBA career to broadcasting.
January 23 11:50 AM
MEMPHIS — The 76ers said their 24 turnovers were a killer in Monday’s 105-101 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. However, Keith Pompey says not feeding Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot in the second half also contributed to the loss.
