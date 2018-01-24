Podcast: Alex Kennedy and Xavier Silas' mock NBA All-Star draft

In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Xavier Silas, who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards and is currently starring for the Northern Arizona Suns in the NBA G-League. With the NBA changing the All-Star format and assembling the squads via a draft, Kennedy and Silas decided to draft their own All-Star teams from the pool of available players. They followed the exact rules that the NBA came up with for this year’s All-Star draft.

Listen to hear who they picked, what order the All-Stars were selected in and the strategy that Alex and Xavier used.