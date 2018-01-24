Trending stories: George Hill trade rumors, LeBron's 30,000 points, All-Star snubs and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Cavs look to acquire Hill from Kings – via espn.com
January 23 05:46 PM
The Cavaliers are looking to acquire guard George Hill in a trade with the Kings, according to sources.
Zach Lowe’s 2018 NBA All-Star picks – via espn.com
January 23 09:33 AM
John Wall or Bradley Beal? Should Ben Simmons make the cut? And how many Warriors in the West? Zach Lowe makes his 2018 All-Star picks.
LeBron’s path to 30,000 points – via espn.com
January 20 12:56 PM
LeBron James needs just 25 points to become the seventh member of the NBA’s 30,000-point club. The King and the many witnesses to his 15-year journey tell us how he got there.
Medical expert discusses Kawhi Leonard’s mysterious injury, and what’s next for him – via cbssports.com
January 23 02:39 PM
Leonard, who has played just nine games this season, has once again been shut down by the Spurs
Jalen Rose: Here’s why Kawhi wants out of San Antonio – via mysanantonio.com
January 23 12:49 PM
Carmelo Anthony: Missing All-Star game is part of ‘sacrifice’ – via nypost.com
January 24 03:09 AM
OKLAHOMA CITY — Carmelo Anthony’s lengthy string of All-Star games will end this year after eight straight, having not been picked for next month’s game. It’s hardly a shock, with an aging Anthony …
Kevin Durant says referee was “in his feelings” and targeted him – via mercurynews.com
January 24 02:27 AM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Kevin Durant was ejected for the fourth time this season in Tuesday’s 123-112 win over the New Yor…
January 23 09:44 PM
The Sacramento Kings are working on trade that would send veteran point guard George Hill to Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources told The Sacramento Bee Tuesday, January 23, 2018.
Aldridge keeps Spurs’ All-Star streak alive – via expressnews.com
January 23 08:15 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge has been named an All-Star for the sixth time in seven seasons.
Parker passes Murray the torch, and both thrive – via expressnews.com
January 24 12:22 AM
With Tony Parker again coming off the bench, the Spurs found their point guard mojo against Cleveland.
January 24 12:20 AM
JAN 23, 2018 – Before Russell Westbrook bulled his way past the Nets, Raymond Felton screamed at the same corner section of Chesapeake Energy Arena that Westbrook ran to in pregame.
Early in the fourth quarter, Westbrook was chasing him out of the timeout, yelling and pumping fists in the reserve guard’s direction. The Thunder had surged back …
LeBron James breaks 30,000 points, Cavaliers still broken after 114-102 loss to Spurs – via cleveland.com
January 23 10:20 PM
LeBron James scored his 30,000th career point in another Cavs loss.
Top five 2018 All-Star Game snubs – via nba.nbcsports.com
January 23 08:44 PM
Lou Williams and Paul George are among the players with legitimate gripes.
