Trending stories: George Hill trade rumors, LeBron's 30,000 points, All-Star snubs and more

Carmelo Anthony: Missing All-Star game is part of ‘sacrifice’ – via nypost.com January 24 03:09 AM OKLAHOMA CITY — Carmelo Anthony’s lengthy string of All-Star games will end this year after eight straight, having not been picked for next month’s game. It’s hardly a shock, with an aging Anthony … Shares

Kevin Durant says referee was “in his feelings” and targeted him – via mercurynews.com January 24 02:27 AM Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Kevin Durant was ejected for the fourth time this season in Tuesday’s 123-112 win over the New Yor… Shares

Aldridge keeps Spurs’ All-Star streak alive – via expressnews.com January 23 08:15 PM LaMarcus Aldridge has been named an All-Star for the sixth time in seven seasons. Shares

Parker passes Murray the torch, and both thrive – via expressnews.com January 24 12:22 AM With Tony Parker again coming off the bench, the Spurs found their point guard mojo against Cleveland. Shares

Westbrook, Felton rescue Thunder in fourth-quarter shootout with Nets – via newsok.com January 24 12:20 AM JAN 23, 2018 – Before Russell Westbrook bulled his way past the Nets, Raymond Felton screamed at the same corner section of Chesapeake Energy Arena that Westbrook ran to in pregame.

Early in the fourth quarter, Westbrook was chasing him out of the timeout, yelling and pumping fists in the reserve guard’s direction. The Thunder had surged back … Shares