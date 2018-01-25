NBA podcasts du jour: Trade deadline preview, mock All-Star draft and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Locked on Denver Nuggets – 1.25 – 5 things Denver needs to do to make their continuity offense work from Locked on Nuggets
January 25 06:05 AM
Listen to Locked on Nuggets episodes free, on demand. In this episode, I break down 5 of the biggest keys to getting the new-look, free-flowing, offense working like it did last season. Michael Malone has said that he intends to call fewer plays and allow more freedom on the offensive end. Jamal Murray has praised that decision …
POST GAME: CELTICS vs. Clippers | Jan. 25 | Kyrie Irving | Blake Griffin from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
January 25 04:11 AM
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Boston Celtics (34-14) at Los Angeles Clippers (23-23) 10:30 pm ET tip-off, Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
4 straight losses. Celtics lost at the buzzer in Staples Center last night on Marcus Smart’s last-second heave and return to play the red-hot Clippers and try to end a brutal losing streak …
January 24 09:08 PM
Marcus Thompson and Tim Kawakami catch up with David West, who has seen a resurgence at his advanced NBA age. We uncover his secrets, get his take on referees, the other Warriors big men and, of course, issues in our world.
Alex Kennedy and Xavier Silas’ Mock NBA All-Star Draft (Ep. 51) – via HoopsHype.com
January 24 01:39 PM
HoopsHype’s Alex Kennedy and former NBA player and current G-League star Xavier Silas did a mock NBA All-Star Draft. They followed the exact rules that the two captains, LeBron James and Steph Curry, will use to select their All-Star squads. Listen to see who they picked and make sure to head over to Twitter to cast your vote on which team is better, as the loser will have a punishment that we’ll record.
#RingerNBA Live: All-Star Reserves and Trade Deadline Preview | After-Party (Ep. 197) – via theringer.com
January 24 01:29 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Ryan, Justin Verrier, and Kevin O’Connor react to the announcement of All-Star reserves and perform a mock draft of the All-Star teams (1:28). Then, they are joined by The Ringer’s Haley O’Shaughnessy to discuss intriguing trade possibilities ahead of the upcoming deadline (29:53).
