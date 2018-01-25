Trending stories: Kawhi Leonard saga, DSJ, stray dogs and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
For Spurs, Leonard saga might be simpler than it seems – via expressnews.com
January 24 08:17 AM
Leonard and the Spurs did indeed disagree over the diagnosis of his quadriceps injury and the rehabilitation plan. Both parties understandably have been frustrated by the delays in his recovery. But both sides still recognize they need each other.
Shares
As Dennis Smith Jr. faces steep learning curve, Mavs position rookie to be new face of franchise – via sportingnews.com
January 24 12:23 PM
Dennis Smith Jr.’s rookie season has been filled with learning experiences. But it’s clear the Mavericks guard has the talent to eventually succeed Dirk Nowitzki as the team’s star and leader.
Shares
Nets seeking winning formula for all of their nail-biters – via nypost.com
January 24 10:51 PM
MILWAUKEE — There aren’t many sure things in basketball, but there are a few. Shooters get paid. Refs get yelled at. And the Nets play nail-biters — more than anybody else in the league. “Now we’ve…
Shares
NBA All-Star Game mock draft: LeBron goes after Warriors; Curry snags Irving, Love – via cbssports.com
January 24 05:32 PM
We have James selecting K.D. and Klay for Team LeBron; Team Steph drafts Dray, Kyrie and Love
Shares
January 24 09:31 AM
Dallas’ franchise cornerstone might be near the end of his career, but the iconic “Dirk fade” will live on through the superstars who’ve adopted the big German’s unblockable signature move.
Shares
ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin rescues stray dog – via awfulannouncing.com
January 24 03:34 PM
ESPN’s Dave McMenamin did something unusual on the beat Tuesday in San Antonio; he rescued a stray dog and took it to an animal shelter.
Shares
Kevin Durant says he was a jerk and wants to apologize to referee – via mercurynews.com
January 24 04:09 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – One day after Kevin Durant went a diatribe against referee James Williams in which he said the official …
Shares
October 11 10:31 AM
In the past three years, the Warriors have won two NBA titles with the most explosive offense in history. This is the inside tale of how it all began — on a plate of appetizers.
Shares
January 24 01:55 PM
* * *
The All-Star reserves were announced Tuesday night. Name a player who didn’t make the cut who totally deserves a spot in next month’’ game?
* * *
David Aldridge:
Shares
Thompson: An All-Star mock draft that explains why this… – via theathletic.com
January 24 01:49 PM
The NBA will not televise the NBA All-Star draft. Initially, that decision makes you wonder why…
Shares
Miami Heat at 30: Ira Winderman’s 10 worst Heat trades – via sun-sentinel.com
January 24 09:11 AM
With Miami Heat celebrating 30th anniversary, the South Florida Sun Sentinel looks at the franchise’s 10 worst trades.
Comments