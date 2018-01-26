NBA podcasts du jour: On the Cavs' team meeting and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
3-point barrage, All-Star draft recap – via theathletic.com
January 26 03:43 AM
The Warriors hit 21 threes to pound the Wolves on Thursday night. Tim Kawakami joins the show to discuss the huge night from deep, the incredible efficiency of Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, a nice performance from Andre Iguodala and more, including a recap of the first ever NBA All-Star draft results.
January 26 03:01 AM
On today’s show Sharp and Golliver begin by discussing Ben’s completely reasonable proposal for LeBron to demand a trade from the Cavs. Where would he go? Why would it make sense? Why won’t it happen? And is LeBron becoming the Brett Favre of basketball? Then: they follow-up on Jason Kidd’s oral history of his phone call with Giannis (21:00), and discuss the All-Star selections (28:00), All-Star fixes, Team Steph vs. Team LeBron, and All-Star uniforms …
January 25 10:36 PM
In this episode, Cole Zwicker joins Sam and talks about a couple of topics. First, they discuss Zion Williamson and his commitment to Duke. What kind of prospect is Williamson? Is he as elite as his reputation purports him to be? Also, what could his NBA future look like, and what does his fit with Duke look like? Then, they discuss Sam’s updated 2018 NBA Draft Big Board. First, they discuss Sam’s move of Deandre Ayton to No. 1 over Luka Doncic …
LOCKED ON NBA – Part 2 with Ben Golliver – Rox and Dubs; Silver’s signature, Refs and more from Locked on NBA
January 25 06:29 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. David Locke talks with SI.com Ben Golliver in Part 2 of their conversation. . Listen to over 65,000+ radio shows, podcasts and live radio stations for free on your iPhone, iPad, Android and PC. Discover the best of news, entertainment, comedy, sports and talk radio on demand with Stitcher Radio.
Cleveland’s Very Bad Week, Trade Rumors, and Marveling at the Spurs | Group Chat (Ep. 198) – via theringer.com
January 25 03:59 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Ryan and Justin Verrier are joined by Kevin O’Connor to talk about the Celtics snapping their four-game losing streak and Kyrie Irving stepping into the role of team spokesperson (2:40), Ben Simmons’s developing talent (6:25), and the multitude of rumors circling the Cavs (11:55). Then, they speculate about the “best version” of the Blazers (30:05), Spurs (39:00), Bucks (44:00), and more.
Ep. 39 – Insider’s Pass to Cavs infamous team meeting – via Chris Broussard
January 25 12:20 PM
Cavs Insider Joe Vardon from Cleveland.com joins In the Zone to give an insider’s description of the infamous Cavs’ team meeting. Vardon describes Dwyane Wade’s prominent role in that meeting, why Isaiah Thomas is rubbing his teammates the wrong way, why Kevin Love is a target for the Cavs and where LeBron will be playing next season. Finally, Jason McIntyre is here to tell you whether Dan Gilbert should trade the Nets pick right now.
January 25 08:58 AM
While Joel Embiid is the 76ers’ best player, Keith Pompey points out that Ben Simmons’ play down the road will determine if they’ll win an NBA title.
