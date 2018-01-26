Podcast: Addressing the biggest misconceptions about the NBA

In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Moke Hamilton (who writes for OKCThunderWire.com and BasketballInsiders.com) to discuss the biggest misconceptions about the NBA such as…
4:15: “Bench players and journeymen always care whether their team wins or loses.”
8:55: “Players typically welcome new guys to their team with open arms.”
15:15: “Most players watch a ton of basketball in their spare time and know their team’s schedule front to back.”
23:35: “Most players run their own social-media accounts.”
31:20: “The NBA Draft Lottery is rigged.”
42:15: “Players don’t have a favorite team outside of the one they play on.”
47:45: “Players save a ton of their money and rarely have financial stress.”
56:30: “A lot of players focus on or care about analytics.”
1:04:20: “The worst players in the NBA aren’t very skilled.”
