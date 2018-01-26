Trending stories: All-Star draft, George Hill, Draymond Green and more

Kevin Durant’s day: No. 1 All-Star pick, fine, and triple-double – via mercurynews.com January 26 03:03 AM Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – There wasn’t a dull moment in the day for Kevin Durant. On Thursday, he found out he was selected … Shares

Joakim Noah abruptly leaves Knicks with vague reason – via nypost.com January 25 02:31 PM DENVER — Knicks center Joakim Noah left the team in Denver for what the Knicks have called “personal reasons.’’ Noah has appeared in just seven games this season because of the Knicks’ center glut.… Shares

The Heat has a vice – it has a habit of performing poorly against bad teams – via miamiherald.com January 25 11:38 PM For every big win the Heat has pulled off this season – Boston (twice), at Toronto, at Minnesota – it feels like Miami has matched it with an equally ugly loss – Brooklyn (twice), at Chicago and now at home to the Kings. Shares

Perspective – via washingtonpost.com January 25 06:01 PM The Wizards’ franchise player must improve as a leader, and to do so, Wall has to be more cognizant of the full range of his influence. Shares

Kevin Durant fined $15,000 for criticizing referee – via mercurynews.com January 25 07:19 PM Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Kevin Durant was fined $15,000 for publicly criticizing a referee after the Warriors’ 123-112 win … Shares

Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant selected to ‘Team LeBron’ for 2018 All-Star Game – via newsok.com January 25 07:28 PM JAN 25, 2018 – It’ll look a lot like the 2016 Western Conference finals when Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant take the floor for Team LeBron in the All-Star Game on Feb. 18 in Los Angeles. Shares