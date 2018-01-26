Trending stories: All-Star draft, George Hill, Draymond Green and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Cavaliers, Kings far apart on potential trade for George Hill: Sources – via cleveland.com
January 25 12:59 PM
The Cavaliers and Kings are further apart on a trade for George Hill than it first appeared, sources told cleveland.com, with significant hurdles toward a potential deal remaining.
January 25 09:24 PM
The conference call is over and the All-Star teams are out! Who won, who needs to be traded … and will the game actually be any better?
How Draymond Green has avoided technical fouls in over two weeks – via mercurynews.com
January 24 06:57 PM
Warriors forward Draymond Green has not had a technical in the past eight games.
Kevin Durant’s day: No. 1 All-Star pick, fine, and triple-double – via mercurynews.com
January 26 03:03 AM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – There wasn’t a dull moment in the day for Kevin Durant. On Thursday, he found out he was selected …
Joakim Noah abruptly leaves Knicks with vague reason – via nypost.com
January 25 02:31 PM
DENVER — Knicks center Joakim Noah left the team in Denver for what the Knicks have called “personal reasons.’’ Noah has appeared in just seven games this season because of the Knicks’ center glut.…
Bradley Beal scores 41 but Russell Westbrook (46) and Thunder have final answer – via washingtonpost.com
January 26 12:39 AM
Wizards fall short in Oklahoma City, 121-112, after second-half rally comes up short.
The Heat has a vice – it has a habit of performing poorly against bad teams – via miamiherald.com
January 25 11:38 PM
For every big win the Heat has pulled off this season – Boston (twice), at Toronto, at Minnesota – it feels like Miami has matched it with an equally ugly loss – Brooklyn (twice), at Chicago and now at home to the Kings.
Perspective – via washingtonpost.com
January 25 06:01 PM
The Wizards’ franchise player must improve as a leader, and to do so, Wall has to be more cognizant of the full range of his influence.
After win of the season, have the real Trail Blazers arrived? – via nbcsports.com
January 25 06:41 PM
We’ve been here before, thinking the Blazers have turned the corner, but Wednesday’s win felt different, more significant.
Report: Kyrie Irving threatened to undergo knee surgery if Cavaliers didn’t trade him – via sports.yahoo.com
January 25 05:07 PM
Kyrie Irving reportedly threatened to undergo knee surgery and miss the entire 2017-18 season if the Cavaliers didn’t trade him.
Damian Lillard will play for ‘Team Stephen’ in NBA All-Star game – via oregonlive.com
January 25 07:48 PM
Lillard, who earlier this week was voted an All-Star reserve, was drafted by Stephen Curry in the new All-Star game format.
Kevin Durant fined $15,000 for criticizing referee – via mercurynews.com
January 25 07:19 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Kevin Durant was fined $15,000 for publicly criticizing a referee after the Warriors’ 123-112 win …
January 25 07:28 PM
JAN 25, 2018 – It’ll look a lot like the 2016 Western Conference finals when Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant take the floor for Team LeBron in the All-Star Game on Feb. 18 in Los Angeles.
The NBA All-Star draft wasn’t televised because players didn’t want their feelings hurt – via sports.yahoo.com
January 25 03:59 PM
You want the NBA’s All-Star draft televised. I want the NBA’s All-Star draft televised. The NBA, apparently, wants the NBA’s All-Star draft televised. So, why on Kyrie Irving’s flat Earth isn’t it on TV?
The new reasons why Heat rookie is miffed and Goran Dragic is sporting a mustache – via miamiherald.com
January 25 03:33 PM
Bam Adebayo, who ranks 19th in scoring (6.9 per game), seventh in rebounding (4.9 per game), 20th in assists (1.9 per game) and 18th in minutes (19.9 per game) among rookies, was left off the Rising Stars roster Wednesday.
