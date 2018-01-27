NBA podcasts du jour: With Larry Nance Jr, Tom Crean and more

January 26 11:09 AM

Listen to Locked on Nuggets episodes free, on demand. In this episode I share my notes on Denver’s scorching offensive performance at home against the Knicks. THE BALL WAS POPPIN! The Nuggets offense looked every bit as good as last year’s version as Jokic was wheelin and dealin, Harris was Thrillin and Drillin, and the Nuggets had one of the best games in the half court the league has seen this season …