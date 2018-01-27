NBA podcasts du jour: With Larry Nance Jr, Tom Crean and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Larry Nance Jr. on Lakers’ Season, Playing With Lonzo Ball + Kyle Kuzma, LeBron + PG Rumors, Dunk Contest Interest (Ep. 52) – via HoopsHype.com
January 26 04:04 PM
In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. who discussed the team’s 2017-18 season, his development as a player, his young teammates Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram, how much Brook Lopez has helped him, his interest in being in the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest, the rumors of the Lakers pursuing LeBron James and Paul George (and how those affect the current team), and much more.
January 26 11:09 AM
Listen to Locked on Nuggets episodes free, on demand. In this episode I share my notes on Denver’s scorching offensive performance at home against the Knicks. THE BALL WAS POPPIN! The Nuggets offense looked every bit as good as last year’s version as Jokic was wheelin and dealin, Harris was Thrillin and Drillin, and the Nuggets had one of the best games in the half court the league has seen this season …
Tom Crean – via espn.com
January 26 09:51 AM
ESPN basketball analyst Tom Crean – the former head coach at Indiana and Marquette — joins The Woj Pod to discuss how NBA teams mine college coaches for information on draft prospects, Pat Riley’s process in drafting Wade out of Marquette, Victor Oladipo’s journey to the All-Star game, how he’s made the transition from coaching to TV for the season, and much, much more.
Comments