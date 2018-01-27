Trending stories: DeMarcus Cousins' injury, Dejounte Murray and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Knicks wasting opportunity if they don’t allow Ntilikina to start – via nydailynews.com
January 26 04:44 PM
Frank Ntilikina is the international man of mystery. He’s the great unknown.
Answering the big questions after DeMarcus Cousins’ injury – via espn.com
January 27 02:08 AM
When Cousins went down Friday night, did he take the Pelicans’ season with him? Kevin Pelton looks at the future for the team and for Cousins, who is an impending free agent.
Spurs’ shooting woes resurface – via expressnews.com
January 27 12:31 AM
With the Spurs shooting a dreadful 3 of 24 from 3-point range, the 76ers ran them out of the AT&T; Center.
Sources: New Orleans All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins has initial diagnosis of torn left Achilles tendon – via sports.yahoo.com
January 26 11:45 PM
Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins lies on the court while being tended to after injuring his left Achilles tendon Friday night. New Orleans Pelicans All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins has an initial diagnosis of a torn left Achilles tendon, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Cousins suffered the injury
Spurs will give Murray room to grow – via expressnews.com
January 26 09:15 PM
Gregg Popovich says he wants to put new starting point guard Dejounte Murray in a variety of situations.
Two-Man Game: Are the Thunder title contenders? – via sports.yahoo.com
January 26 04:17 PM
Chris Mannix and Michael Lee debate whether or not the OK-Three of Westbrook, George and Anthony have enough to come out of the West and compete for a title.
Do the Bulls suddenly have one of the NBA’s best young cores? – via sports.yahoo.com
January 26 02:59 PM
It may not have been their exact intention, but the Bulls’ rebuild plan appears to be ahead of the curve.
The definitive Boston Celtics NBA trade deadline primer – via celticswire.usatoday.com
January 26 12:26 PM
The NBA trade deadline is February 8. The Boston Celtics have a number of variables to account for heading into it. We’ve laid them all out for you here.
Cauley-Stein will miss the Kings’ next two games with knee injury – via sacbee.com
January 26 06:14 PM
An MRI on Sacramento Kings’ center Willie Cauley-Stein’s right knee showed a deep bone bruise on Friday,
Kyrie Irving denies knee surgery report: ‘Sounds like a HIPAA violation’ – via celticswire.usatoday.com
January 26 05:33 PM
A day after a report that Kyrie Irving threatened to have knee surgery to force a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers, he denied the report was true and would not say whether he does need eventual k…
Kevin Durant calls a therapy session between players and refs “pointless” – via mercurynews.com
January 26 05:43 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Kevin Durant is not totally convinced by the league’s five-pronged plan to address relationships b…
Kevin Durant on Boston Celtics: “They’re a team that’s going to be contending” – via celticswire.usatoday.com
January 26 05:45 PM
Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant had nice things to say about the Boston Celtics.
Boston Celtics sixth man Marcus Smart out 2 weeks due to hand laceration – via celticswire.usatoday.com
January 26 04:28 PM
Boston Celtics sixth Marcus Smart will return to action in approximately two weeks after suffering a hand laceration at the team hotel in Los Angeles Wednesday. Marcus Smart is projected to miss t…
