NBA podcasts du jour: Warriors-Celtics a Finals preview?

Locked on Denver Nuggets – 1.28 – Chad Andrus on Denver’s win over the Mavericks from Locked on Nuggets
January 28 04:08 AM
Listen to Locked on Nuggets episodes free, on demand. In this episode, I am joined by Chad Andrus to discuss Denver’s win over the Mavs, Jokic’s triple-double, the feel of this 3-game win-streak, and Malone’s comments about “freaking bloggers.” . Listen to over 65,000+ radio shows, podcasts and live radio stations for free on your iPhone, iPad, Android and PC. Discover the best of news, entertainment, comedy, sports and talk radio on demand with Stitcher Radio.
Was that a Finals preview? – via theathletic.com
January 28 02:54 AM
The Warriors and Celtics played what was probably the best game in Oracle Arena this season. Columnist Marcus Thompson joins the podcast to discuss Steph Curry’s 49 points, Kyrie Irving’s 37, why the Warriors love Kyrie so much, why the Celtics are dangerous, whether this will be the Finals matchup and much more.
January 28 01:00 AM
By ehorne@oklahoman.com (The Oklahoman).
POST GAME: CELTICS vs. Warriors | Jan. 27 | Kyrie Irving | Steph Curry from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
January 28 12:53 AM
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Boston Celtics (35-14) at Golden State Warriors (39-10) 8:30 pm ET tip-off, Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA.
The Celtics got back on track against the Clippers but quickly face one of the tallest tasks of the season, beating the Warriors in Oracle. Golden State has raced to the best record in the NBA since the Celts knocked them off in Boston, a premier win among 16 straight for Boston on Nov. 16 …
Clippers Guard Ty Wallace On Making It In The NBA – via bballbreakdown.com
January 27 01:44 PM
What happens if you don’t make the opening night roster of an NBA team? How does 4 years in college prepare you for the NBA? What really happened when some Rockets stormed the Clippers locker room?
Black Mirror Goes Process With Hang The TJ, January Domination Continues – via rightstorickysanchez.com
January 27 01:06 PM
There is simply no better team in sports than the Sixers in January. We discuss the week in games, including a season sweep of the Spurs, the recent great play of TLC, a long-overdue edition of Around The League with Ish Smith, some trades from the Lorenzo Brown mailbag, and finally the long promised discussion of the Black Mirror episode Hang The DJ as a metaphor for The Process.
