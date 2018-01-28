Trending stories: Isaiah Thomas, Henry Thomas and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

Spurs’ shooting woes resurface – via expressnews.com

January 27 12:31 AM
With the Spurs shooting a dreadful 3 of 24 from 3-point range, the 76ers ran them out of the AT&T; Center.

January 26 09:48 PM
What’s life like at 7 feet 7 inches? Robert Bobroczkyi, a 17-year-old basketball prospect, gives us a view of his world.

January 27 11:11 PM
Clutch performances late by Josh Richardson, Wayne Ellington and Kelly Olynyk helped the Miami Heat turn around its recent fourth quarter struggles in a 95-91 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

January 27 09:10 PM
Before his passing Saturday morning, Chicago’s Henry Thomas represented NBA players with class.

January 27 08:05 PM
OAKLAND — The Boston Celtics have not ruled out Gordon Hayward for the remainder of the season, but head coach Brad Stevens reiterated Saturday the team does not expect the star wing to return before the end of the current campaign.  Asked about Hayward’s status prior…

January 27 04:46 PM
Steve Kerr has helped assemble quite possibly the greatest team of all-time in the Golden State Warriors. He sees another great franchise being assembled in the Boston Celtics.

January 27 05:25 PM
Henry Thomas, an agent who represented Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Udonis Haslem, among others with the Miami Heat, has died.

January 27 03:55 PM
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington said Saturday he’s in the best shape of his career, which has helped him tire out defenders on the court and get open looks frequently. Ellington has made six three-pointers in a game a single-season best nine times and is three makes away from his career-high in a season.

January 27 03:06 PM
Isaiah Thomas spoke at length Saturday about the myriad controversies in Cleveland and his role in them.

January 27 02:02 PM
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced injury updates for guard Mike Conley and forwards Chandler Parsons, JaMychal Green and James Ennis III.

