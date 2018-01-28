Trending stories: Isaiah Thomas, Henry Thomas and more

Spurs’ shooting woes resurface – via expressnews.com January 27 12:31 AM With the Spurs shooting a dreadful 3 of 24 from 3-point range, the 76ers ran them out of the AT&T; Center. Shares

Big fourth quarter sparks Heat's second comeback win over the Hornets in a week – via miamiherald.com January 27 11:11 PM Clutch performances late by Josh Richardson, Wayne Ellington and Kelly Olynyk helped the Miami Heat turn around its recent fourth quarter struggles in a 95-91 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Brad Stevens reiterates Boston Celtics 'don't anticipate' Gordon Hayward returning this season – via masslive.com January 27 08:05 PM OAKLAND — The Boston Celtics have not ruled out Gordon Hayward for the remainder of the season, but head coach Brad Stevens reiterated Saturday the team does not expect the star wing to return before the end of the current campaign. Asked about Hayward's status prior…

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr praises Boston Celtics roster building – via celticswire.usatoday.com January 27 04:46 PM Steve Kerr has helped assemble quite possibly the greatest team of all-time in the Golden State Warriors. He sees another great franchise being assembled in the Boston Celtics.