NBA podcasts du jour: On major injuries and All-Star snubs

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

January 29 07:30 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY — Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers’  Sunday night 122-112 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Joel Embiid’s availability for Monday night and the sometimes grueling travel schedule for beat writers.  He says sleep is for suckers on the road.

January 29 07:29 AM
Shaquille O’Neal talks about the festivities surrounding the Eagles trip to the Super Bowl, including the bets he has made with Kincade if the Eagles win. We also get Shaq’s thoughts on NBA All Star weekend and if he thinks some of the big names got snubbed, like Paul George, Chris Paul, Lou Williams, Andre Drummond and Ben Simmons …

Episode 67: Malik Beasley (Kind Of) – via uninterrupted.com

January 29 05:04 AM

The title … you’ll soon understand. Malik Beasley joins the RT crew and he is a little on the shy side. BUT kudos to the RT crew there is plenty to learn and know about Malik. His love for his alma mater Florida State, the Hollywood Family he is a part of, the early NBA growth he’s gone thru – his routine, his needs … you’re in for it all.

January 29 05:00 AM
What does Boogie’s achilles injury mean for his career and free agency? How does OKC handle the season ending injury of Andre Roberson? What trades will get done by the trade deadline?
January 28 03:39 PM
Derek Bodner and Mike O’Connor of The Athletic Philadelphia discuss what has surprised them so far in the Sixers season. They also discuss the chance Joel Embiid makes 1st team All-NBA, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot’s strong play, and Markelle Fultz’s return.

