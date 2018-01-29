NBA podcasts du jour: On major injuries and All-Star snubs

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
OKLAHOMA CITY — Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers’ Sunday night 122-112 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Joel Embiid’s availability for Monday night and the sometimes grueling travel schedule for beat writers. He says sleep is for suckers on the road.
Shaquille O’Neal talks Super Bowl 52, NBA All Star snubs and Detective Shaq returns – The Big Podcast with Shaq – Episode 140
Episode 67: Malik Beasley (Kind Of) – via uninterrupted.com
The title … you’ll soon understand. Malik Beasley joins the RT crew and he is a little on the shy side. BUT kudos to the RT crew there is plenty to learn and know about Malik. His love for his alma mater Florida State, the Hollywood Family he is a part of, the early NBA growth he’s gone thru – his routine, his needs … you’re in for it all.
