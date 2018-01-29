NBA rumors podcast: Brian Windhorst on all things Cavaliers, the latest trade talks around the NBA, buyout candidates and more

In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst to discuss all of the latest rumors as the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline approaches. Kennedy and Windhorst discussed many different topics, so time-stamps are below.

2:00: On the Lowe Post Podcast, Brian described the Cleveland Cavaliers’ drama and said that “everybody is angry at everybody else.” How does this organization fix such a major problem? Even when they’re winning, nobody is having fun.

9:25: The Cavaliers are dead last in the league defensively. Is it possible to fix that with this roster as currently assembled or is making significant trades the only way to improve their defense?

12:40: Ty Lue has made questionable decisions, which Brian has discussed. We also had LeBron James offering pretty weak support for his coach. Considering everything at stake – and that David Blatt was fired when the team was performing better than this – is Lue legitimately on the hot seat?

16:25: Brian has talked about George Hill to Cleveland, saying that it’s nearly inevitable and the players have been informed. However, he provides an update and says that the deal may not happen now due to Hill’s health and Channing Frye being re-inserted into the rotation. It’s still on the table, but it remains to be seen if it happens.

19:15: Brian says that the Cavaliers have made the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round pick (and their own first-rounder) available in trade talks, but explains why it’s so hard to gauge the value of the Nets’ pick and how there isn’t currently a player that jumps out as an obvious target.

22:05: We recently heard that Kevin Love was called out during a team meeting and that some guys were upset with him. On the Lowe Post Podcast, Brian mentioned Love in some of his mock trades (including an intriguing Love-to-Portland deal). What’s the likelihood that we see Love traded by Feb. 8 or this summer?

24:40: LeBron James is upset that the organization didn’t acquire Paul George and Eric Bledsoe when they had the chance, per Brian. With that in mind – coupled with the drama and how poorly they’ve played at times – I ask Brian what he predicts LeBron will do when he hits free agency in July? (And we discuss some of the most-talked-about suitors including including the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers).

29:05: DeMarcus Cousins’ injury was obviously horrible and he can’t be replaced, but the New Orleans Pelicans have made it clear that they’ll try to add a big man before the deadline. Asset-wise and financially, they’re in a tough position; can they actually add anyone?

32:10: Does Brian expect this to be an active trade deadline? And which teams are poised to be the most aggressive?

36:25: Brian points out that there are barely any first-round picks currently available, which could make this trade deadline a bit less exciting.

At this point, I play a game with Brian where I mention a player and he tells me the latest he’s heard about that player’s availability and whether he thinks they’ll be traded. I ask him about…

38:30: Memphs’ Marc Gasol and Tyreke Evans

39:45: Charlotte’s Kemba Walker

40:40: Los Angeles’ Lou Williams and DeAndre Jordan

43:45: Utah’s Derrick Favors and Rodney Hood

45:15: Los Angeles’ Julius Randle and Jordan Clarkson

47:25: Orlando’s Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon, Nik Vucevic and Elfrid Payton

49:55: Sacramento’s Zach Randolph and Vince Carter (who is a buyout candidate as well)