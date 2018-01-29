Trending stories: Tyronn Lue, Kristaps Porzingis and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Tyronn Lue still solving Cavaliers’ lineup puzzle with several pieces yet to fit – via cleveland.com
January 28 10:45 PM
The Cavaliers’ lineup picture is no clearer, Tyronn Lue’s job no easier now that they’ve won a couple in a row.
Shares
Porzingis’ star burns brightly for Knicks – via newsday.com
January 27 06:31 PM
The young big man from Latvia has his dream come true as an NBA All-Star.
Shares
The positives Jeff Hornacek found from a wobbly West Coast trip – via nypost.com
January 27 07:23 PM
The last taste of the West was a sweet one. The Knicks shut down the Suns on Friday in a defensive gem, and coach Jeff Hornacek sang the praises of his team. Hornacek lauded the leadership of co-ca…
Shares
Rockets Gerald Green teams with Trae the Truth to help Houston rebuild – via houstonchronicle.com
January 26 01:35 PM
Gerald Green was still wearing the nice pair of jeans and crisp, designer T-shirt he wore to watch the highly anticipated boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.
His outfit would soon be ruined.
After the fight, Hurricane Harvey made its way to the Houston area and Gerald was starting to receive texts and phone calls from friends and family who needed help.
“People were already starting to be flooded in,” Gerald said. “They needed to get out and I just had to do something …
His outfit would soon be ruined.
After the fight, Hurricane Harvey made its way to the Houston area and Gerald was starting to receive texts and phone calls from friends and family who needed help.
“People were already starting to be flooded in,” Gerald said. “They needed to get out and I just had to do something …
Comments