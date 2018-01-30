Nate Duncan on the Blake Griffin deal, hottest teams, legit contenders, MVP race, NBA trade deadline expectations and more

In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Nate Duncan to discuss the blockbuster deal between the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers, the teams that are trending upward, the legitimate contenders in each conference, NBA trade deadline expectations and more. Time-stamps are below.

2:55: Breaking down last night’s big trade between the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles. We discuss what it means for each franchise – now and long-term – and how it impacts Blake Griffin.

11:12: Nate discusses some teams that are trending in the right direction and that have impressed him by playing better lately.

13:20: We break down the Oklahoma City Thunder’s recent success (they’re in the midst of an eight-game winning streak) and how high they could climb in the Western Conference.

15:05: Whether there are any realistic options available for the Thunder as they try to replace Andre Roberson and how their lack of first-round picks and cap room limits what they can do.

18:30: Which teams are in the worst shape salary-cap wise going forward?

21:55: We share our thoughts on the Eastern Conference’s top three teams – the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers – and what we expect to happen come playoff time.

27:25: Breaking down the contenders in the Western Conference, and why Nate believes this year’s Houston Rockets are the toughest challenge that the Golden State Warriors have faced in the Steve Kerr era.

30:30: The outstanding that Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has done the past two offseasons.

33:00: We break down this year’s MVP race and who our current frontrunner is, as of now.

40:00: Nate discusses whether he expects this to be a busy trade deadline and what kind of deals to watch for prior to Feb. 8.

43:20: Are there any teams that should seriously consider renting their cap space (taking on a bad contract in order to get a young player or draft pick that’s packaged with it) in 2018 or 2019?

46:35: Nate discusses what trades the Cleveland Cavaliers should pursue prior to the deadline and explains why he would trade Kevin Love.

50:50: We react to the breaking news that the Chicago Bulls were reportedly sending Nikola Mirotic to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Omer Asik and a first-round pick. However, this deal reportedly fell apart shortly after we stopped recording.

53:30: With DeMarcus Cousins‘ recent injury possibly affecting how the Pelicans view him in free agency, is there any way that they decide to trade Anthony Davis and rebuild? We agree that it’s not going to happen, but Nate believes they should move Davis now and makes the case for such a trade.

