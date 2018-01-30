NBA podcasts du jour: It's basically all about Blake Griffin

January 30 06:49 AM

Brett Brown denied ESPN broadcaster Marc Johnson’s original report about the 76ers coach telling him Markelle Fultz had a “psyschosomatic” issue preventing him to shoot properly. A day later, Johnson tried to backtrack from his remarks. Keith Pompey dissects the whole situation, which doesn’t look good for the Sixers.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices