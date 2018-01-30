NBA podcasts du jour: It's basically all about Blake Griffin

0
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
January 30 07:46 AM
Listen to Locked on Nuggets episodes free, on demand. In this episode, I share my notes on Denver’s heartbreaking loss to the Boston Celtics. Harris’s shooting struggles, Lyles’ big 4th, and of course, the decision not to call a timeout …
January 30 06:49 AM
Brett Brown denied ESPN broadcaster Marc Johnson’s original report about the 76ers coach telling him Markelle Fultz had a “psyschosomatic” issue preventing him to shoot properly. A day later, Johnson tried to backtrack from his remarks. Keith Pompey dissects the whole situation, which doesn’t look good for the Sixers.
January 30 03:01 AM
On today’s show Sharp and Golliver begin by discussing the Blake Griffin trade that came out of nowhere Monday night (and forced them to double back for a second phone call). Topics include: the strangely coherent logic coming from the Clippers, the pros and cons of the move from Detroit’s side, potential moves LA could make from here, and more. From there (35:00) they discuss the Boogie injury news and the various ways it complicates the future in New Orleans …
January 30 03:00 AM
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Boston Celtics (35-15) at Denver Nuggets (26-23) 9 pm ET tip-off, Pepsi Center, Denver, CO.
After the game of the season in Golden State, red-hot Kyrie Irving enters Denver trying to break out of a Celtics 1-4 stretch. Boston beat Denver in a December shootout. Garry Harris and Jamal Murray lead a dynamic offense with Nikola Jokic facilitating from center, consitently scoring deep into the 100s …
January 30 02:23 AM
In this episode, Seerat Sohi joins Sam to talk about the shocking, surprising Blake Griffin trade that occurred on Monday evening. The deal is Blake Griffin, Willie Reed and Brice Johnson for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a first round pick and a second round pick …
January 29 10:14 PM
Another Woj Bomb, as the Clippers sent (former) All Star Blake Griffin, Willie Reed, Brice Johnson to the Pistons for starters Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley, alongside Boban Marjanovic, and a first- and second-round draft pick. James Holas, AKA @snottiedrippen, joins Coach Nick to discuss the trade, and other potential trades coming up.…
January 29 09:15 PM
HBO and The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Justin Verrier discuss the Clippers trading Blake Griffin to the Pistons in an emergency edition of ‘The Ringer NBA Show.’
January 29 05:18 PM
The Ringer’s John Gonzalez and Kevin O’Connor discuss the impacts of DeMarcus Cousins’s Achilles injury (1:48), the Memphis Grizzlies’ future after Mike Conley’s season-ending surgery (8:12), potential improvements to All-Star Weekend (13:30), and possible trade-deadline moves (18:22). Then, they debate Boston vs. Philadelphia (25:30) and preview this week’s most exciting games (31:28).
January 29 12:40 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. The Locked on Podcast Network has the local experts on the biggest stories of the NBA. Today David Locke stops in New Orleans to talk with Jake Madison of Locked on Pelicans to see how the New Orleans Pelicans react to DeMarcus Cousins crusing injury. Jason Kidd was ousted in Milwaukee and the Milwuakee Bucks have won three straight under Joe Prunty …
January 29 09:44 AM
In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst who discusses the drama surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers, possible trades the Cavs may make, whether this will be an active trade deadline, potential buyers and sellers, and the latest on various players who have been mentioned in trade rumors in recent weeks.
