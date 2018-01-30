Trending stories: Blake Griffin trade aftermath, Joakim Noah situation and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
January 29 10:31 PM
The Pistons got the best player in the deal, but trading for Blake Griffin is still a risk. Zach Lowe breaks down what the move means and what comes next.
Sources: After practice incident, Knicks exploring ways to part with Joakim Noah – via sports.yahoo.com
January 29 12:55 PM
Joakim Noah has had a difficult tenure with New York. After Joakim Noah was sent home because of a heated verbal exchange with coach Jeff Hornacek in practice last week, the New York Knicks are actively exploring avenues to part with Noah, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Noah and Hornacek had a fiery
Oram: In trading Blake Griffin, the Clippers gave up what they have so often been without — a superstar – via ocregister.com
January 29 10:11 PM
This is an all-out fire sale from the Clippers and if, somehow, the Clippers fail to find new homes for DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams before the Feb. 8 trade deadline, then what exactly are Steve…
Heat survives late Dallas rally to beat Mavericks – via miamiherald.com
January 29 10:56 PM
Hassan Whiteside was highly impactful in a victory against Dallas.
Blake Griffin trade grades: Who wins the blockbuster deal? – via espn.com
January 29 07:37 PM
What does LA’s future look like without Blake Griffin, and how good will Detroit be after adding the superstar? Kevin Pelton grades the trade.
Damian Lillard says Ed Davis might be too important for Trail Blazers to trade – via nbcsports.com
January 29 07:31 PM
The team captain gives an endorsement of Ed Davis that might reverberate to the office of Neil Olshey.
Steve Kerr chooses not to respond to LaVar Ball’s comments – via mercurynews.com
January 29 05:46 PM
After giving a lengthy soliloquy less than a month ago condemning the coverage of LaVar Ball, Warriors coach Steve Kerr chose to not respond to Ball’s latest comments about the coach Monday a…
Steve Kerr praises Spurs and Patriots for their longevity – via mercurynews.com
January 29 05:40 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND — The Warriors have been to The Finals three straight seasons, winning two NBA championships in 2015 and 2…
Green shrugs off second-half benching – via expressnews.com
January 29 02:57 PM
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich benched three starters to open the second half Sunday. One of them never returned to the game.
For Ginobili, being a 40-year NBA player beats the alternative – via expressnews.com
January 29 03:43 PM
It takes hours of work and maintenance for Manu Ginobili to keep in NBA condition at age 40.
Kristaps Porzingis wants Knicks to be buyers at trade deadline – via nydailynews.com
January 29 05:01 PM
Kristaps Porzingis, unlike the front office, isn’t so concerned about long-term assets.
