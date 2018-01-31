USA Today Sports

2007 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

2007 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

Gallery

2007 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

Back then, you selected the potentially dominant big man at No. 1 by default. It proved to be a not-so-wise choice, but of course it was not the only one in the 2007 draft.

, , , , , Gallery

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home