NBA podcasts du jour: More Blake Griffin and Thunder issues

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Rob Perez On The Clippers, Kawhi Being A Bad Guy, Kyrie vs IT – via bballbreakdown.com
January 31 05:00 AM
How will the Clippers look after the trade deadline passes? Can Kawhi be seen as a bad guy? How can anyone beat the Warriors?
January 31 04:34 AM
Listen to Locked on Nuggets episodes free, on demand. In this episode I share my notes on Denver’s 2-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs. I discuss Jokic’s tendency to get into funks mid-game, the 4-minute stretch that really hurt and the one possession that really hurt. But despite the loss, I ask whether the Nuggets appear to be on the verge of a breakthrough or not …
January 31 01:00 AM
By ehorne@oklahoman.com (The Oklahoman).
The Blake Griffin Blockbuster | The Ringer NBA Show (Ep. 201) – via theringer.com
January 30 04:34 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor discuss the impact of John Wall’s injury on the Eastern Conference playoff picture (0:54), scrutinize the Blake Griffin trade (6:37), project the futures for both teams involved (30:24), and debate the fallacies of defensive metrics (41:39).
Nate Duncan on the Blake Griffin Trade, Teams Trending Upward, Legit Contenders, and NBA Trade Deadline (Ep. 54) – via HoopsHype.com
January 30 02:31 PM
In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Nate Duncan to discuss the Pistons-Clippers trade that sends Blake Griffin to Detroit, which teams are trending in the right direction, the elite teams in both conferences, which teams have the ugliest salary-cap picture and what to expect at the upcoming NBA trade deadline.
Podcasts, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder
Comments