NBA podcasts du jour: More Blake Griffin and Thunder issues

January 31 04:34 AM

Listen to Locked on Nuggets episodes free, on demand. In this episode I share my notes on Denver’s 2-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs. I discuss Jokic’s tendency to get into funks mid-game, the 4-minute stretch that really hurt and the one possession that really hurt. But despite the loss, I ask whether the Nuggets appear to be on the verge of a breakthrough or not …