Trending stories: James Harden's big night, John Wall and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

January 30 02:28 PM
This may be the most difficult column I’ve ever written. Which is saying something since I’ve tackled some of my most personal and difficult issues including my…

January 30 10:33 AM
John Wall’s knee issues have led to a procedure to clean up the bothersome area, according to The Post’s Candace Buckner.

James Harden’s night in a word: matchless – via houstonchronicle.com

January 31 12:35 AM
James Harden stood in front of his locker – Tuesday night’s game ball sitting behind him, next to the shoes he’d worn in the best performance of his career.
It also happened to be one of the best in NBA history.
60 points.
11 assists.
10 rebounds.
Harden had played 46 minutes and led the Rockets to a 114-107 home win over the Magic.
“I could still keep playing,” he said, smiling through his signature beard. “I feel fine.”
The Rockets were short-handed on Tuesday, but it didn’t matter …

January 31 12:48 AM
The Spurs nearly blew Tuesday’s game against Denver, but didn’t. This counts as good news during a tough January.

January 29 04:17 PM
January 30 11:08 AM
DETROIT – Who won the Blake Griffin deal? Depends on what you think about Blake Griffin.

January 30 10:39 PM
Kevin Love broke a bone in his hand and the Cavs lost to a bad team.

January 30 12:53 PM
The Heat, which owns the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference at 29-21 heading into Wednesday’s game in Cleveland (29-19), is the only team in the East among the top eight seeds which qualify for the playoffs without an All-Star representative.

January 30 09:59 PM
Though not exactly beloved in San Antonio, Richard Jefferson says the lessons he learned here have served him well

January 30 09:16 PM
DETROIT — Kevin Love suffered a broken bone in his left hand during the first quarter of the Cavaliers’ game against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. According to a news release, the injury is a non-displaced fracture of the…

January 30 04:39 PM
Miami Heat forward James Johnson is adjusting to his new role as a starter and trying to recapture last season’s magic.

January 30 07:16 PM
Trevor Ariza said he intends to travel with the Rockets on a four-game road trip to San Antonio, Cleveland, Brooklyn and Miami.

January 30 11:56 AM
As the smoke clears on the Los Angeles Clippers’ trade of Blake Griffin, Jerry West’s plan becomes clear.

January 30 05:25 PM
Does this surprise anyone?

