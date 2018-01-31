Trending stories: James Harden's big night, John Wall and more

James Harden’s night in a word: matchless – via houstonchronicle.com January 31 12:35 AM James Harden stood in front of his locker – Tuesday night’s game ball sitting behind him, next to the shoes he’d worn in the best performance of his career.

It also happened to be one of the best in NBA history.

60 points.

11 assists.

10 rebounds.

Harden had played 46 minutes and led the Rockets to a 114-107 home win over the Magic.

“I could still keep playing,” he said, smiling through his signature beard. “I feel fine.”

The Rockets were short-handed on Tuesday, but it didn’t matter … Shares

This Heat player could replace injured Wizards guard John Wall on All-Star squad – via miamiherald.com January 30 12:53 PM The Heat, which owns the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference at 29-21 heading into Wednesday’s game in Cleveland (29-19), is the only team in the East among the top eight seeds which qualify for the playoffs without an All-Star representative. Shares

Denver’s Jefferson credits Spurs for his longevity – via expressnews.com January 30 09:59 PM Though not exactly beloved in San Antonio, Richard Jefferson says the lessons he learned here have served him well Shares

Kevin Love suffers broken bone in left hand against Detroit Pistons – via cleveland.com January 30 09:16 PM DETROIT — Kevin Love suffered a broken bone in his left hand during the first quarter of the Cavaliers’ game against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. According to a news release, the injury is a non-displaced fracture of the… Shares