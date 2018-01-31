Sixers like Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans, shouldn't fear sending 1st-rounder

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly interested in Memphis Grizzlies veteran Tyreke Evans but may need to send a first-round pick back.

Evans, 28, is on one of the most valuable contracts in the league while enjoying a surprisingly successful season for the Grizzlies. Even though his deal would expire at the end of the season, he would help the Sixers in their pursuit of the playoffs. Memphis needs assets after losing Mike Conley for the season.

Now that the Washington Wizards are without John Wall, many believe it’s entirely possible that they could miss the postseason. This would give a new window of opportunity to Philadelphia, though the organization is apparently hesitant to risk jeopardizing their future by sacrificing a valuable draft pick.

But they have more future assets in the draft than almost every other team, as you can see here.

Some insiders believe the Sixers would likely only include a first-rounder if they also offload the contract of Jerryd Baylesss. If he was involved in the deal, the front office would have to take on at least $3.1 million back from Memphis to match the salaries.

Tyreke Evans/Brandan Wright for Jerryd Bayless ($8.5m next season) and lotto protected pick is an obvious foundation. Griz would presumably prefer to send McLemore than Wright. Griz could also include their second, but Philly already has a three seconds. — Chris Herrington (@HerringtonNBA) January 31, 2018

This means Philadelphia would also have to trade for Brandan Wright (who is on an expiring contract) or Ben McLemore (whose deal expires next year) to make a trade amenable.

Neither one of these players would significantly damage the available cap space in the market for the Sixers, who would receive a player capable of creating his own offense in Evans.

Originally from 20 miles outside of Philadelphia, Evans currently ranks No. 3 overall for most efficient players (1.06 points per possession) among those with as many opportunities when running isolation plays.

The Sixers have the fourth-worst isolation offense in the league (0.84 PPP) and run iso-plays (4.0 percent frequency) less often than any other team.

He ranks Top 10 in scoring on pick-and-roll plays as the ballhandler, where their offense ranks last in total points scored. Evans also ranks Top 10 in most efficient players on handoffs (1.11 PPP) among those with as many opportunities, however, which is a common play type for their offense.

Among those with as many pull-up three-point attempts, only two players have been more accurate than Evans (40.7 percent) so far this season. No team in the league has taken fewer pull-up three-pointers than Philadelphia.

They wouldn’t have to commit to beyond this year if they traded for him. But they would immediately have an upper-hand in negotiations if they enjoyed him on the roster.

Source confirms #Sixers are interested in Tyreke Evans, but adds #Celtics, #Cavaliers, #Pelicans, #Thunder, #Heat & #Rockets have all contacted the #Grizzlies about the Chester native. "It going to come to a team giving them what they want," the source said. They want a 1-rounder — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) January 31, 2018

Especially without Markelle Fultz for an indefinite amount of time and with JJ Redick currently on the mend, the offense needs more scoring.

Expect the team to be in the running for him before the upcoming trade deadline with other suitors including the Boston Celtics, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Earlier this seasons, we also linked Evans to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets.