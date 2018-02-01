12 things you may not know about Blake Griffin

1. He’s one of only four NBA players to average 21-plus points, 9-plus rebounds and 4-plus assists in the NBA. The others are Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor and Larry Bird.

2. He missed 26.8 percent of the regular season games the Clippers played since they drafted him.

3. Both his parents were schoolteachers.

4. He was a unanimous choice for Rookie of the Year in 2010-11.

5. He planned on jumping over an entire convertible, not a Kia Optima, at the 2011 dunk contest.

6. He’s a Top 10 NBA player in Win Shares in the 2010’s.

7. He’s a friend of Chappelle’s Show co-creator Neal Brennan.

8. He finished third in the NBA MVP vote in 2013-14.

9. He had a cameo role (naked) on ‘Broad City’.

10. His brother Taylor won the D-League title with the Warriors’ affiliate.

11. He has never played a tournament with Team USA.

12. Kia reached out to him to ask why he named his son “Ford”.