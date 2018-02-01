Bucks pursued Hawks' Dennis Schroeder before they landed Eric Bledsoe

If the Milwaukee Bucks had not traded for Eric Bledsoe from the Phoenix Suns, perhaps they would have Dennis Schroeder of the Atlanta Hawks.

In a recent column by Zach Lowe, he reported that Milwaukee was interested in the 24-year-old guard (via ESPN):

“They already traded one future first-round pick for Bledsoe. The Bucks and Hawks discussed a similar deal for Dennis Schroeder before Bledsoe became available, according to several league sources.”

According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, Schroeder is not a part of the “long-term equation” in Atlanta. He believes that the Hawks won’t trade him until the summer because teams who need a point guard will likely instead pursue via the draft or free agency.

Atlanta is reportedly still listening to offers for Schroeder and nearly traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016.

But it’s interesting to note that the front office for the Bucks was interested in both Schroeder and Bledsoe, especially because Malcolm Brogdon is coming off a season in which he won the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Award.

During his pre-draft workouts, Milwaukee’s Director of Scouting Billy McKinney said this about the German-born prospect (via JSOnline.com):

“He has a tremendous chance to grow, not only as a player but in stature as well. Physically he’s going to get stronger as he competes with grown men now.”

While the team was seriously considering a backcourt player in the draft, many believed Schroeder did not have a good workout with the Bucks.

Now years later, he fits the mold with a similar body type to other players on the roster. Despite his 6-foot-1 frame, he has a long 6-foot-7 wingspan. Might he be someone they target again moving forward either at the deadline or in the summer?