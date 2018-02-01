NBA podcasts du jour: Trade deadline week, John Wall injury and more

February 01 01:34 AM

NEW YORK — The 76ers suffered yet another dismal loss to a struggling team. This time, it was a 116-108 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center. Keith Pompey says this can’t continue to happen if they expect to make the playoffs. He also dissects the loss.

