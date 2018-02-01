NBA podcasts du jour: Trade deadline week, John Wall injury and more

11
By: HoopsHype | February 1, 2018
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
February 01 03:43 AM
Listen to Locked on Nuggets episodes free, on demand. In this episode I am joined by Matt Moore of Action Network. The two of us go into detail on a wide range of Denver Nuggets topics. We discuss the team’s most recent stretch of basketball and also step back and look at some of the larger, more long-term trends with the team. Hoop junkies will love this hour-long chat with one of the best NBA writers out there …
February 01 01:34 AM
NEW YORK — The 76ers suffered yet another dismal loss to a struggling team. This time, it was a 116-108 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center. Keith Pompey says this can’t continue to happen if they expect to make the playoffs. He also dissects the loss.
February 01 12:31 AM
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Boston Celtics (36-15) vs. New York Knicks (23-28) 8 pm ET tip-off, TD Garden, Boston, MA.
The Celtics return home after splitting their road trip and continue to move forward without Marcus Smart through a home stand beginning with the Knicks, who last throttled the C’s in NYC behind a flamethrower scoring performance by Michael Beasley …
January 31 09:34 PM
J.A. Adande, Director of Sports Journalism at Northwestern, joins Howard to talk about the Blake Griffin trade – what it means for the Clippers, the Pistons, and maybe even, the Lakers. They also discuss the controversial Lavar Ball and the media’s role in creating his “newsworthiness,” Lebron James possible exit from the Cavaliers next season, ……
January 31 09:16 PM
In this episode, Sam talks with Danny Leroux from over at The Athletic (and Dunc’d On, and RealGM Radio) about the NBA Trade Deadline that’s coming next week. They start by talking about Tyreke Evans and his eventual stop. Do they trust him as an asset to acquire for the rest of the season? Does Boston make the most sense? What are some deals that make the most sense for him? Then, they talk about the Los Angeles teams …
January 31 08:41 PM
Erik Horne, Thunder insider for The Oklahoman, joins the show to discuss Paul George’s chances of returning to OKC, Russell Westbrook’s dynamic season, Kevin Durant’s time in OKC and the potential of this year’s Thunder club. In addition, Chris breaks down the best Clippers of all time and Jason McIntyre is back to weigh in on the Detroit Pistons trading for Blake Griffin.
January 31 08:37 PM
Marcus Thompson and Tim Kawakami dive right into the Warriors’ bench issues. Between Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, Patrick McCaw and Nick Young, Golden State can’t get reliable offense from the reserves. This has to be worrisome for Warriors executives heading into the February 8th trade deadline. The guys talk solutions, answer some questions from listeners and much more.
January 31 03:57 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Ryan and Juliet Litman sit down to discuss the end of the Lob City era, Blake Griffin’s new life in Detroit, and who may be L.A.’s next big star (1:25). Then they discuss Kevin Love’s tumultuous last couple of weeks (20:40), the end of the Cavs era (26:25), and the Warriors’ post-loss escape-room trip (28:20).
January 31 11:22 AM
NBA insiders Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt debate what the Blake Griffin trade means for the Los Angeles Clippers and the Detroit Pistons and discuss the fallout of John Wall’s knee injury for the Washington Wizards. Sam, in a recent conference call with NBA league officials Byron Spruell, Michelle Johnson and Monty McCutchen, also explores the hot topic of rising tensions between players and officials
January 31 10:33 AM
Clippers beat writer Brad Turner of the L.A. Times joins Sekou Smith to analyze Monday’s blockbuster deal between LA and Detroit. Then Greg Anthony calls in from L.A. to talk about the future for the Clippers and Pistons. Plus, John Schuhmann delivers a difficult trivia question related to Blake Griffin.…
January 31 09:12 AM
Keith Pompey says the 76ers have been marred by circus-type distractions and mistrust since the start of the 2013-14 season. The Markelle Fultz situation is the latest one. Pompey is looking forward to the day when the headliner is what happens on the court.
