Trending stories: Rasual Butler death, LeBron James and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Warriors could be in play for LeBron – via espn.com
February 01 02:18 AM
Provided they can free up salary and offer him a max contract, the Warriors could position themselves to secure a meeting with LeBron James if, as expected, the Cavaliers star declines his $35.6M player option and becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Shares
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler and Wife Dead In Car Crash – via tmz.com
January 31 01:02 PM
Ex-NBA player Rasual Butler was killed in a single car crash in Studio City, CA early Wednesday morning, TMZ Sports has learned.
Shares
Somebody stole Red Panda’s unicycle, and a nationwide manhunt begins – via sports.yahoo.com
January 31 02:27 PM
Nothing is sacred anymore.
Shares
Rasual Butler was the consummate NBA pro – via sbnation.com
January 31 02:23 PM
Remembering a “Philly guy” who played the game the right way.
Shares
With latest John Wall injury, it certainly feels like this version of the Wizards has peaked – via sports.yahoo.com
January 30 09:28 PM
The Washington Wizards were one game — and one unlikely Kelly Olynyk explosion — from the Eastern Conference finals last season, but the disappointment of being so close was quickly outweighed by optimism that they were building toward a home among the league’s elite. Owner Ted Leonsis went all in on
Shares
Former Spur Rasual Butler killed in car accident – via mysanantonio.com
January 31 01:31 PM
Ex-NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife – a singer who appeared on “American Idol” – were both killed in a single car crash in Studio City, California early Wednesday morning.
Shares
Heat’s loss in Cleveland reinforces that Miami’s offense must improve – via miamiherald.com
January 31 11:38 PM
Five takeaways from the Heat’s defeat against the Cavaliers.
Shares
Jahlil Okafor: It was ‘awesome’ beating my old team – via nypost.com
February 01 02:41 AM
Jahlil Okafor and Nik Stauskas faced their old 76ers team for the first time since being shipped off to the Nets. And they not only got a 116-108 victory, but also played key roles in the game-deci…
Shares
‘Shocked’ Griffin learned of trade via Twitter – via espn.com
January 31 07:34 PM
New Pistons forward Blake Griffin admitted Wednesday that, like the rest of the basketball world, he was surprised he was traded away from the Clippers on Monday. “Shocked is a good way to put it,” Griffin said during his introductory news conference.
Shares
Rasual Butler knew how to fly – Philly – via philly.com
January 31 07:56 PM
The former La Salle star and NBA veteran died Wednesday in a car crash.
Shares
Murray makes history with rare stat line – via expressnews.com
January 31 05:45 PM
The Spurs’ Dejounte Murray on Tuesday became the only guard in NBA history to grab 13 or more boards without scoring a point.
Shares
Kevin Love seeing surgical specialist in New York for broken bone – via cleveland.com
January 31 05:50 PM
Kevin Love and the Cavaliers are consulting with a surgical specialist in New York about the broken bone in his left hand, and there is no timetable yet for his return.
Shares
Lee Jenkins (and others) – via espn.com
January 31 09:26 AM
Zach talks to Sports Illustrated’s Lee Jenkins about the Blake Griffin trade and more. Plus, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Rachel Nichols pop into talk more trade rumors, Chris Paul in Houston and many more topics around the NBA.
Shares
Remembered as a great teammate, former Spur Rasual Butler dead at 38 – via expressnews.com
January 31 04:36 PM
The 13-year NBA forward and his wife, Leah LaBelle, died in a single-car crash in Studio City, California early Wednesday morning. Butler was 38.
Comments