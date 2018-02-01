Trending stories: Rasual Butler death, LeBron James and more

With latest John Wall injury, it certainly feels like this version of the Wizards has peaked – via sports.yahoo.com January 30 09:28 PM The Washington Wizards were one game — and one unlikely Kelly Olynyk explosion — from the Eastern Conference finals last season, but the disappointment of being so close was quickly outweighed by optimism that they were building toward a home among the league’s elite. Owner Ted Leonsis went all in on Shares

Jahlil Okafor: It was ‘awesome’ beating my old team – via nypost.com February 01 02:41 AM Jahlil Okafor and Nik Stauskas faced their old 76ers team for the first time since being shipped off to the Nets. And they not only got a 116-108 victory, but also played key roles in the game-deci… Shares

‘Shocked’ Griffin learned of trade via Twitter – via espn.com January 31 07:34 PM New Pistons forward Blake Griffin admitted Wednesday that, like the rest of the basketball world, he was surprised he was traded away from the Clippers on Monday. “Shocked is a good way to put it,” Griffin said during his introductory news conference. Shares

Rasual Butler knew how to fly – Philly – via philly.com January 31 07:56 PM The former La Salle star and NBA veteran died Wednesday in a car crash. Shares

Murray makes history with rare stat line – via expressnews.com January 31 05:45 PM The Spurs’ Dejounte Murray on Tuesday became the only guard in NBA history to grab 13 or more boards without scoring a point. Shares

Kevin Love seeing surgical specialist in New York for broken bone – via cleveland.com January 31 05:50 PM Kevin Love and the Cavaliers are consulting with a surgical specialist in New York about the broken bone in his left hand, and there is no timetable yet for his return. Shares