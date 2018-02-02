NBA podcasts du jour: On the LeBron-to-Warriors report and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
The Real Reasons Why Jason Kidd Got Fired – via bballbreakdown.com
February 02 04:30 AM
Coach Nick discusses the Jason Kidd firing with Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Bucks Beat Reporter Matt Velazquez to get the inside scoop as to why ownership let their head coach go and when they did it.
February 02 03:01 AM
On today’s show Sharp and Golliver begin with some praise for their colleague Rob Mahoney and the Breakaway podcast, and then dive into the bizarre LeBron Warriors rumor (7:00). Is this fake news? Would the Warriors really trade Klay? And how much did Golden State love this news? Then (20 minutes): quick thoughts Mirotic to the Pelicans, Prunty with the Bucks, and the Greg Monroe buyout sweepstakes …
T.J. McConnell on Being an Unlikely Hero, Bringing the Grit, and Player-Coach Relationships | The J.J. Redick Podcast (Ep. 6)
February 01 06:34 PM
J.J. Redick sits down with his Philadelphia 76ers teammate T.J. McConnell to discuss being an unlikely hero of the Process (4:14), his unconventional journey to the NBA (7:14), and developing as a young player on a team without veterans (20:14). Then, they discuss McConnell’s basketball superpower (26:30), playing under 76ers head coach Brett Brown (31:24), and their mutual love of wine (35:31).
Unpacking the LeBron-to-GSW Possibility, Plus Trade Rumors | Group Chat (Ep. 203) – via theringer.com
February 01 04:05 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Ryan and Justin Verrier are joined by Haley O’Shaughnessy to discuss LeBron saying he would “consider” going to Golden State (1:20), Nikola Mirotic’s trade to the Bulls (9:20), and possible trades for players including DeAndre Jordan (15:05) and Tyreke Evans (19:20). Then, they survey some NBA teams to figure out if they’re at their best or worst for this season, including the Nuggets, Pacers, Wizards, and more (27:50).
LOCKED ON NBA – The Coach on Blake, Love, Cavaliers, Raptors, Celtics, Thunder, Wolves, Nuggets and Warriors next move from Locked on NBA
February 01 02:03 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. David Locke sits down with an NBA Coach, who give all the scoops expect his name, and talks about Blake Griffin as a player and how he fits in Detroit. Then they move to Kevin Love and where the Cavaliers go from here. Who is the best team in the Eastern Conference and who is most likely to play in the Finals. What should the Raptors do? Then the conversation moves to the Western conference …
