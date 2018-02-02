Trending stories: LeBron-to-Warriors talk, Stephon Marbury and more

Paul George to participate in Three-Point Contest at All-Star Game – via newsok.com February 01 08:47 PM FEB 1, 2018 – Paul George was announced as one of eight players selected to the JBL Three-Point Contest, which will take place Feb. 17 at All-Star Weekend at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Shares

Wayne Ellington finding 3-point respect a mixed blessing – via sun-sentinel.com February 01 11:42 AM Wayne Ellington attracting plenty of attention, including from LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, in advance of the NBA’s 3-point contest during All-Star Weekend. Shares

Analysis – via washingtonpost.com February 01 12:24 PM NBA teams spent lavishly in 2016 free agency, and it’s haunting them — and will continue to for years. Shares

Mario Hezonja Showing Significant Improvement in Third NBA Season – via nba.com February 01 03:11 PM By John DentonFeb. 1, 2018 ORLANDO – As the Orlando Magic have struggled most of this season, head coach Frank Vogel repeatedly pointed to the progress being made by the team’s young players as a sign that the squad is indeed on the right track. Never has that individual growth been more apparent than with third-year forward Mario Hezonja, who has evolved into a primary weapon for the steadily improving Magic. Shares