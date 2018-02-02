Trending stories: LeBron-to-Warriors talk, Stephon Marbury and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
‘Tired’ Marbury set to end ‘Hall of Fame’ career – via espn.com
February 01 12:27 PM
Stephon Marbury is “at peace” with ending what he believes is a Hall of Fame career on Feb. 11 after eight seasons in China and 13 seasons in the NBA.
February 01 11:14 AM
LeBron would reportedly consider meeting with the Warriors if they can create a max salary slot — but that’s going to be complicated. Here are three paths that work.
Thompson: LeBron James willing to listen to a Warriors… – via theathletic.com
February 01 12:46 PM
LeBron James had his chance.
In 2014, the Warriors wanted in on the sweepstakes. His contract in…
Butler’s death looms heavy over Spurs – via expressnews.com
February 01 09:23 PM
Gregg Popovich mourned the late Rasual Butler “a good person in every way.”
February 01 11:52 PM
Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger was cleared to return after undergoing extensive medical tests. He expects to coach against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, February 2.
Paul George to participate in Three-Point Contest at All-Star Game – via newsok.com
February 01 08:47 PM
FEB 1, 2018 – Paul George was announced as one of eight players selected to the JBL Three-Point Contest, which will take place Feb. 17 at All-Star Weekend at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Wayne Ellington finding 3-point respect a mixed blessing – via sun-sentinel.com
February 01 11:42 AM
Wayne Ellington attracting plenty of attention, including from LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, in advance of the NBA’s 3-point contest during All-Star Weekend.
Analysis – via washingtonpost.com
February 01 12:24 PM
NBA teams spent lavishly in 2016 free agency, and it’s haunting them — and will continue to for years.
February 01 03:11 PM
By John DentonFeb. 1, 2018 ORLANDO – As the Orlando Magic have struggled most of this season, head coach Frank Vogel repeatedly pointed to the progress being made by the team’s young players as a sign that the squad is indeed on the right track. Never has that individual growth been more apparent than with third-year forward Mario Hezonja, who has evolved into a primary weapon for the steadily improving Magic.
Would LeBron James ever play for Golden State Warriors? (poll) – via cleveland.com
February 01 01:40 PM
However, LeBron James’ respect for the Warriors’ culture would lead him to at least listen, according to the report.
Eastern Conference Coach of the Month says Heat has to develop ‘new layers’ on offense – via miamiherald.com
February 01 06:02 PM
Miami hasn’t scored 100 points since it rallied late to win in Charlotte on Jan. 20, a five-game span.
Warriors mourn the loss of Rasual Butler – via mercurynews.com
February 01 05:30 PM
As news of former NBA journeyman, Rasual Butler’s death reverberated throughout the league; the tragic loss hit home for the Golden State Warriors Thursday afternoon.
