10 things you may not know about LaMarcus Aldridge

1. The Bulls traded his draft rights for Tyrus Thomas and Viktor Khryapa.

2. He built a mini-house for his sneakers.

3. He initially declared for the draft out of high school, but then withdrew his name. Shaquille O’Neal told him to go to college.

4. He leads his draft class in both scoring and rebounds.

5. He took piano classes in college.

6. He signed with Jordan Brand in 2014.

7. His career-highs in scoring and rebounds both came vs. Houston.

8. He’s had surgery twice to correct a heart ailment.

9. His cousin Marlon Hairston plays soccer professionally.

10. He’s passed on playing for Team USA several times.