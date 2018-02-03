NBA podcasts du jour: On the Greg Monroe signing and more

February 02 03:07 PM

Listen to Locked on Nuggets episodes free, on demand. In this episode I share my notes on Denver’s win over the Thunder. Since Michael Malone committed to calling fewer plays back on January 21st, the Nuggets offense is back to looking like it did last year. Nikola Jokic notched an impressively rare type of triple-double, Jamal Murray took over in the 4th quarter, and Gary Harris sealed the deal with the shot of a lifetime. So many great topics to cover in this 50-minute long episode …