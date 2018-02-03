NBA podcasts du jour: On the Greg Monroe signing and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
February 02 11:38 PM
In this episode, Sam has his weekly podcast with Cole Zwicker where they break down various roster movement and NBA Draft news. In this episode, there was a lot to hit on. They start with 10 minutes on Greg Monroe signing in Boston (both are, overall, quite positive on the choice). Then, they briefly chat about the Nikola Mirotic trade to New Orleans …
POST GAME: CELTICS vs. Hawks | Feb. 2 | Kyrie Irving | Dennis Schroder from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
February 02 11:38 PM
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Boston Celtics (37-15) vs. Atlanta Hawks (15-36) 7:30 pm ET tip-off, TD Garden, Boston, MA.
Off his first career start AND triple-double, Terry Rozier will lead the Celtics from the point guard spot once again as Kyrie Irving, Shane Larkin and Marcus Smart sit out again vs. the east celler-dwelling Hawks in Boston. Atlanta features a young cast of Dennis Schroder, Taurean Prince and John Collins …
Off his first career start AND triple-double, Terry Rozier will lead the Celtics from the point guard spot once again as Kyrie Irving, Shane Larkin and Marcus Smart sit out again vs. the east celler-dwelling Hawks in Boston. Atlanta features a young cast of Dennis Schroder, Taurean Prince and John Collins …
February 02 03:07 PM
Listen to Locked on Nuggets episodes free, on demand. In this episode I share my notes on Denver’s win over the Thunder. Since Michael Malone committed to calling fewer plays back on January 21st, the Nuggets offense is back to looking like it did last year. Nikola Jokic notched an impressively rare type of triple-double, Jamal Murray took over in the 4th quarter, and Gary Harris sealed the deal with the shot of a lifetime. So many great topics to cover in this 50-minute long episode …
Comments