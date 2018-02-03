Trending stories: Kevin Love injury, Steve Kerr tweet and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 02 08:19 AM
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Love will not have surgery on the broken bone in his left hand and is expected to miss eight weeks, the Cavaliers announced Friday morning. Love would not be back until there were two weeks left…

February 03 12:29 AM
Coming into Friday’s game, the Heat’s starting unit was minus-30 on the floor together in 99 minutes together – the second-worst five-man lineup on the team. That number clearly got worse by the end of Friday’s loss to the Sixers.

February 02 03:04 PM
Heat center Hassan Whiteside, whose name has been bandied about in trade rumors and who has reportedly drawn interest from the Milwaukee Bucks, is represented by the same agency as Blake Griffin, Excel Sports Management.

February 02 04:05 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr tweeted criticisms about the NBA not enforcing travel calls on James Harden.

February 02 09:50 PM
Steve Kerr said he meant to send a direct message when he tweeted criticism toward the NBA for allowing players like James Harden to travel, and the league won’t discipline him for it, sources tell ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

February 02 07:26 PM
The NBA got this one right.

February 02 03:18 PM
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich brings the human element into the discussion about ways to bring civility back to referee-player relations.

February 02 01:16 PM
Greg Monroe has agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Boston Celtics.

February 02 02:54 PM
National crisis averted.

February 02 01:11 PM
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — LeBron James called the entirety of an ESPN report that he would meet with the Golden State Warriors as a free agent this summer “nonsense,” adding that any quote about his future that doesn’t come from him is…

February 02 12:35 PM
The Knicks and Joakim Noah, who has been exiled from the team since last Thursday following a dispute with head coach Jeff Hornacek, have mutually agreed that the veteran center will not return to the club until further notice.

Harden, Rockets land another punch – via expressnews.com

February 02 01:54 PM
As the Spurs run in place and wait on Kawhi Leonard, Houston proves its mettle in a Western Conference showdown.

February 02 10:59 AM
Maybe, just maybe, Steve Kerr pulled a Kevin Durant and forgot to send this from his burner account.

February 02 01:13 PM
Greg Monroe’s contract was recently bought out by the Phoenix Suns.

