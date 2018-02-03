Trending stories: Kevin Love injury, Steve Kerr tweet and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Kevin Love won’t have surgery, could miss eight weeks – via cleveland.com
February 02 08:19 AM
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Love will not have surgery on the broken bone in his left hand and is expected to miss eight weeks, the Cavaliers announced Friday morning. Love would not be back until there were two weeks left…
Shares
Is it time to change the starting lineup? Heat’s All-Star point guard says yes – via miamiherald.com
February 03 12:29 AM
Coming into Friday’s game, the Heat’s starting unit was minus-30 on the floor together in 99 minutes together – the second-worst five-man lineup on the team. That number clearly got worse by the end of Friday’s loss to the Sixers.
Shares
Hassan Whiteside on Blake Griffin trade: ‘I’m glad he’s with a team that wants him.’ – via miamiherald.com
February 02 03:04 PM
Heat center Hassan Whiteside, whose name has been bandied about in trade rumors and who has reportedly drawn interest from the Milwaukee Bucks, is represented by the same agency as Blake Griffin, Excel Sports Management.
Shares
Steve Kerr explains his deleted tweet accusing James Harden of traveling – via mercurynews.com
February 02 04:05 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr tweeted criticisms about the NBA not enforcing travel calls on James Harden.
Shares
Kerr avoids fine for critical tweet, sources say – via espn.com
February 02 09:50 PM
Steve Kerr said he meant to send a direct message when he tweeted criticism toward the NBA for allowing players like James Harden to travel, and the league won’t discipline him for it, sources tell ESPN’s Chris Haynes.
Shares
No discipline for Russell Westbrook for fan shove; fan now banned from games – via nba.nbcsports.com
February 02 07:26 PM
The NBA got this one right.
Shares
Coaches like Popovich offer a grassroots solution to tension between players, refs – via expressnews.com
February 02 03:18 PM
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich brings the human element into the discussion about ways to bring civility back to referee-player relations.
Shares
Sources: Celtics nab Monroe with 1yr, $5M deal – via espn.com
February 02 01:16 PM
Greg Monroe has agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Boston Celtics.
Shares
Rest easy, fellow citizens: The Warriors are buying Red Panda a new unicycle – via sports.yahoo.com
February 02 02:54 PM
National crisis averted.
Shares
LeBron James calls Golden State rumor ‘nonsense’ – via cleveland.com
February 02 01:11 PM
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — LeBron James called the entirety of an ESPN report that he would meet with the Golden State Warriors as a free agent this summer “nonsense,” adding that any quote about his future that doesn’t come from him is…
Shares
Knicks, Noah mutually agree on indefinite leave – via espn.com
February 02 12:35 PM
The Knicks and Joakim Noah, who has been exiled from the team since last Thursday following a dispute with head coach Jeff Hornacek, have mutually agreed that the veteran center will not return to the club until further notice.
Shares
Harden, Rockets land another punch – via expressnews.com
February 02 01:54 PM
As the Spurs run in place and wait on Kawhi Leonard, Houston proves its mettle in a Western Conference showdown.
Shares
Steve Kerr tweets, then deletes comment critiquing James Harden, NBA officials – via sports.yahoo.com
February 02 10:59 AM
Maybe, just maybe, Steve Kerr pulled a Kevin Durant and forgot to send this from his burner account.
Shares
Free agent Greg Monroe picks Boston Celtics over New Orleans Pelicans – via sports.yahoo.com
February 02 01:13 PM
Greg Monroe’s contract was recently bought out by the Phoenix Suns.
Comments