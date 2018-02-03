Trending stories: Kevin Love injury, Steve Kerr tweet and more

Kevin Love won’t have surgery, could miss eight weeks – via cleveland.com February 02 08:19 AM CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Love will not have surgery on the broken bone in his left hand and is expected to miss eight weeks, the Cavaliers announced Friday morning. Love would not be back until there were two weeks left… Shares

Is it time to change the starting lineup? Heat’s All-Star point guard says yes – via miamiherald.com February 03 12:29 AM Coming into Friday’s game, the Heat’s starting unit was minus-30 on the floor together in 99 minutes together – the second-worst five-man lineup on the team. That number clearly got worse by the end of Friday’s loss to the Sixers. Shares

Hassan Whiteside on Blake Griffin trade: ‘I’m glad he’s with a team that wants him.’ – via miamiherald.com February 02 03:04 PM Heat center Hassan Whiteside, whose name has been bandied about in trade rumors and who has reportedly drawn interest from the Milwaukee Bucks, is represented by the same agency as Blake Griffin, Excel Sports Management. Shares

Kerr avoids fine for critical tweet, sources say – via espn.com February 02 09:50 PM Steve Kerr said he meant to send a direct message when he tweeted criticism toward the NBA for allowing players like James Harden to travel, and the league won’t discipline him for it, sources tell ESPN’s Chris Haynes. Shares

LeBron James calls Golden State rumor ‘nonsense’ – via cleveland.com February 02 01:11 PM INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — LeBron James called the entirety of an ESPN report that he would meet with the Golden State Warriors as a free agent this summer “nonsense,” adding that any quote about his future that doesn’t come from him is… Shares

Knicks, Noah mutually agree on indefinite leave – via espn.com February 02 12:35 PM The Knicks and Joakim Noah, who has been exiled from the team since last Thursday following a dispute with head coach Jeff Hornacek, have mutually agreed that the veteran center will not return to the club until further notice. Shares