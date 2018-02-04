Karl-Anthony Towns wore a 'Free Meek Mill' jersey to the Super Bowl

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns went to the Super Bowl at US Bank Stadium in support of the Philadelphia Eagles.

He had an easy commute to the hosting venue this year in Minnesota, where Towns has played since his rookie season. The big man was raised in nearby New Jersey and grew up supporting the Eagles.

The 7-footer spoke about his relationship with the team, who defeated the Minnesota Vikings to end up in the NFC Championship game (via The Ringer):

“I’m a born and die-hard Eagles fan. I have friends on the Vikings who know that. I want them to play well. If they win, I’m going to congratulate them. I would have had full support for them in the Super Bowl. But, obviously, if my Eagles win, I have some things I’ve got to say, because I’m an Eagles fan. People have to understand, 13 years is a long time for me to not have seen my team even come close.”

Towns, 22, was wearing a jersey that said “Free Meek Mill” on the back. He is a Philadelphia-born rapper who is currently incarcerated for violating the terms of his probation.

But his 2012 song “Dreams & Nightmares” has become an anthem for the Eagles. The musician recently released a statement about his hometown team (via Bleacher Report):

“It really lifted my spirit to hear the team rally around my songs because that’s why I make music—to inspire others and bring people together. The Eagles have also motivated me with the way they’ve overcome tough situations and injuries to succeed this year.”

Mill is imprisoned for an altercation at an airport (though charges were dropped) and because of the way that he rode his dirt bike during a music video.

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball also tweeted support for the rapper on Sunday.