NBA podcasts du jour: On the trade deadline and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

February 03 12:50 PM
JJ Redick had TJ McConnell on his podcast this week and said the shit out of the name as we continue our takeover of the Ringer from the inside. We get you ready for the trade deadline for the Tyreke Evans Trade Deadline Primer, discuss Malcolm Brogdon’s fear of the process and discuss Joel Embiid’s first ever NBA back to back.
February 03 11:40 AM
ESPN’s front-office insider Bobby Marks joins The Woj Pod to breakdown the NBA Trade Deadline. Marks and Woj discuss the complexities of the Cleveland Cavaliers making a deal, the logjam of bad contracts flooding the market, and some of Bobby’s best stories working in the Nets front office on past deadlines.

