Trending stories: Shabazz Muhammad trade request, Chris Paul and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Lue’s job safe despite Cavs’ struggles – via espn.com
February 04 12:33 AM
The Cavaliers suffered an embarrasing blowout loss to the Rockets on Saturday night, but league sources told ESPN that coach Tyronn Lue’s job is safe and the team is still pursuing trades ahead of Thursday’s deadline.
Shares
Kanter says Knicks have enough talent to win now – via newsday.com
February 03 04:50 PM
As trade deadline looms, Knicks center believes in his teammates and feels they ‘can beat any team on the court.”
Shares
February 03 09:42 AM
If a surprise franchise-changer such as Kyrie Irving or James Harden becomes available again, who will have the best trade package? These nine teams stand out.
Shares
Rocket science: Chris Paul is thriving in Houston while Isaiah Thomas struggles in Cleveland – via espn.com
February 04 06:26 AM
Chris Paul and Isaiah Thomas were traded to their respective teams last offseason, and Paul had another strong performance at Thomas’ expense.
Shares
Pacers Loving Life in Stephenson’s Fun Zone – via nba.com
February 04 12:56 AM
That arm-flapping thing? He’s decided to call it The Bird, and even volunteered a high-pitched impression of some sort of bird to further establish the point. The air guitar? He says he’s playing “Bad to the Bone,” the 1982 song by George Thorogood and the Destroyers. Lance Stephenson was fully immersed in the Lance Stephenson Zone Saturday, a place no Pacers player has ever visited, much less occupied. Same goes for the rest of the NBA today.
Shares
Report: Out of rotation in Minnesota, Shabazz Muhammad wants trade, release – via nba.nbcsports.com
February 03 11:00 PM
Shabazz Muhammad is buried on Tom Thibodeau’s bench in Minnesota (he has a lot of company there, Thibodeau keeps his rotations playoff short all season long). Behind Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wigg…
Shares
Rockets’ James Harden miffed about missed call in Cavaliers game – via chron.com
February 04 12:07 AM
CLEVELAND – As well as things went for the Rockets in a start-to-finish blowout of the Cavaliers, they did get a scare when James Harden landed on Isaiah Thomas’ left foot while attempting a 3-pointer.
Shares
Heat slipping? Yes. Whiteside missed? Yes. More of this Dragic needed? Yes. – via miamiherald.com
February 03 11:11 PM
The Pistons made 14 of their final 18 shots and scored 20 points in the paint (10 of 12 shooting) in the final period. There’s all the evidence you need to see the Heat missed Hassan Whiteside and needed him on the floor.
Shares
Justin Timberlake Super Bowl 2018 Halftime Show to Feature Prince Hologram: Report – via pitchfork.com
February 03 03:42 PM
But no Janet Jackson or *NSYNC
Shares
Cavaliers talk with Lakers about Clarkson – via amicohoops.net
February 03 05:33 PM
With the trade deadline closing in, the Cleveland Cavaliers are continuing their efforts to add scoring punch and general overall help. One of their latest conversations has centered on Los Angeles guard Jordan Clarkson, according to multiple ESPN reports. It is not known how the serious the Cavs and Lakers talks have been, or what…
Comments