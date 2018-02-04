Wizards have led the NBA in assist rate since John Wall injury

Even though the Washington Wizards are without star point guard John Wall due to his injury, the team has had incredible ball distribution.

Washington's assist rate since John Wall went down is a league-leading 76.3%. That is 10.2% (!!) higher than the second-ranked team over that stretch. — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) February 4, 2018

Their assist percentage during the past three games without Wall has been the best in the league, as noted by VICE’s Michael Pina. Their impressive assist ratio (21.6) is better than any other team during this stretch. Their assist-to-turnover ratio (2.14) is the second-best in the Eastern Conference.

Bradley Beal has recorded 23 assists and 10 secondary assists since the injury to Wall. Both marks lead the East during this impressive stretch from the guard. Washington leads the NBA with 30.7 assists per game without their star point guard.

Tomas Satoransky is shooting 5-for-8 (62.5 percent) after passes from Beal during this stretch.

Bradley Beal tosses it up for a Satoransky slam 💪 pic.twitter.com/R08o9AlvwV — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 15, 2018

There are three players on the team who have a very strong assist-to-pass percentage since Wall missed his first game on January 30. Otto Porter Jr. (12.0 percent) and Beal (11.7 percent) both rank Top 5 in the East among those who have averaged at least 38 passes per game in their past few times on the court. Tim Frazier (11.4 percent) and Satoransky (10.7 percent) both rank Top 10 when applying the same filter as mentioned above.

Markieff Morris has been shooting 6-for-10 (60.0 percent) after he has received passes from Satoransky and 6-for-8 (75.0 percent) when he has received passes from Porter since January 30.

When Beal has played with Satoransky, Porter, Morris and Marcin Gortat, the Wizards lead all teams in overall net rating (32.7) among five-man lineups who have played at least 100 minutes together so far this season.

When John Wall, Bradley Beal, Otto Porter, Markieff Morris & Marcin Gortat share the floor, Washington outscores opponents by 6.4 points per 100 possessions. When Tomas Satoransky, Beal, Porter, Morris & Gortat share the floor, Washington is +32.7 points per 100 possessions. — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) February 4, 2018

While the sharp shooting from Morris and the overall smooth performances from the team might not be entirely sustainable, it’s a fascinating case study of what might happen to a team when losing their best player to injury.

Without the usage rate of someone like Wall, other skilled players have an opportunity to step up and perform. Washington has a talented roster and they are slowly creeping up the standings in the East.

Their passing might regress toward the mean, but it’s still likely this core is actually able to feed off each other to keep their hot streak alive.