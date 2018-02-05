NBA rumors podcast: Mike Scotto on what each NBA team wants to do prior to Feb. 8 trade deadline

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Michael Scotto of The Athletic. As the Feb. 8 trade deadline approaches, they discussed which players each team has expressed interest in and who they’re making available in trade talks. Each team’s time-stamp is below.

5:25: Atlanta Hawks.

7:25: Boston Celtics.

9:35: Brooklyn Nets.

12:20: Charlotte Hornets.

15:05: Chicago Bulls.

17:15: Cleveland Cavaliers (could Aaron Gordon for the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round pick be a possibility?)

24:12: Dallas Mavericks.

25:55: Denver Nuggets.

28:10: Detroit Pistons.

29:20: Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers (not very active).

30:00: Los Angeles Clippers.

33:49: Memphis Grizzlies.

35:50: Miami Heat.

38:04: Milwaukee Bucks.

40:05: Minnesota Timberwolves.

41:00 Los Angeles Lakers.

42:26: New Orleans Pelicans.

43:00: New York Knicks.

44:10: Oklahoma City Thunder.

45:20: Orlando Magic.

46:05: Philadelphia 76ers.

47:00: Phoenix Suns.

48:40: Portland Trail Blazers.

49:00: Sacramento Kings.

50:10: San Antonio Spurs.

51:50: Toronto Raptors.

52:38: Utah Jazz.

53:45: Washington Wizards.

54:45: Does Michael expect this to be an active deadline or a quiet deadline?

This episode is sponsored by Seat Geek. Download the Seat Geek app, pick out an event and enter the promo code HOOPSHYPE for $20 off your first ticket purchase!

If you’re interested in advertising on The HoopsHype Podcast, email hoopshype@hoopshype.com for more information.