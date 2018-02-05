NBA rumors podcast: Mike Scotto on what each NBA team wants to do prior to Feb. 8 trade deadline

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Michael Scotto of The Athletic. As the Feb. 8 trade deadline approaches, they discussed which players each team has expressed interest in and who they’re making available in trade talks. Each team’s time-stamp is below.
5:25: Atlanta Hawks.
7:25: Boston Celtics.
9:35: Brooklyn Nets.
12:20: Charlotte Hornets.
15:05: Chicago Bulls.
17:15: Cleveland Cavaliers (could Aaron Gordon for the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round pick be a possibility?)
24:12: Dallas Mavericks.
25:55: Denver Nuggets.
28:10: Detroit Pistons.
29:20: Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers (not very active).
30:00: Los Angeles Clippers.
33:49: Memphis Grizzlies.
35:50: Miami Heat.
38:04: Milwaukee Bucks.
40:05: Minnesota Timberwolves.
41:00 Los Angeles Lakers.
42:26: New Orleans Pelicans.
43:00: New York Knicks.
44:10: Oklahoma City Thunder.
45:20: Orlando Magic.
46:05: Philadelphia 76ers.
47:00: Phoenix Suns.
48:40: Portland Trail Blazers.
49:00: Sacramento Kings.
50:10: San Antonio Spurs.
51:50: Toronto Raptors.
52:38: Utah Jazz.
53:45: Washington Wizards.
54:45: Does Michael expect this to be an active deadline or a quiet deadline?
This episode is sponsored by Seat Geek. Download the Seat Geek app, pick out an event and enter the promo code HOOPSHYPE for $20 off your first ticket purchase!
If you’re interested in advertising on The HoopsHype Podcast, email hoopshype@hoopshype.com for more information.
Podcast, Featured, Podcast, Top, Aaron Gordon, DeAndre Jordan, Dewayne Dedmon, Kyle O'Quinn, Lou Williams, Marco Belinelli, Rodney Hood, Stanley Johnson, Tyreke Evans, Willy Hernangomez
Comments