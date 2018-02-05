Joel Embiid on local news after Eagles won Super Bowl is all you need

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid was attending the Super Bowl when the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots.

Embiid crashed live local TV station.

Embiid stole the show on Sunday when he popped up during a live shot on Philadelphia’s WTXF after the game in Minnesota. The 23-year-old NBA player said his Sixers were “up next” to win a title and noted that the Eagles were undefeated when he attended games.

The 7-footer looked absolutely elated to celebrate with the fans and the joy in his eyes could not have been more clear during the television segment.

Before his time on camera was over, he shouted “Trust The Process” as an homage to former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie. Embiid had a similar experience in the crowd during the 2017 NFL Draft, which was hosted in his adopted home of Philadelphia as well.

If the initial happiness from the interview was not enough, watch him react to a field goal by the Eagles a few months back.