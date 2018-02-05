USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Marcus Smart trade rumors, Tyronn Lue and more

Trending stories: Marcus Smart trade rumors, Tyronn Lue and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Marcus Smart trade rumors, Tyronn Lue and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 04 06:29 PM
The Nets got Bucked up by Milwaukee yet again. And they have nobody to blame but themselves. Brooklyn came out flat Sunday, like the Nets would rather be home watching the Super Bowl. And after the…

Shares

February 04 03:28 PM
Tyronn Lue has taken his share of criticism, inside and outside the organization, for sticking with certain players and lineups.

Shares

February 04 02:25 PM
Evan Turner is back in Boston, which can only mean one thing: Wild story time.

Shares

February 04 06:26 AM
Chris Paul and Isaiah Thomas were traded to their respective teams last offseason, and Paul had another strong performance at Thomas’ expense.

Shares

February 04 01:48 AM
Spurs in unchartered territory after 120-111 loss to Jazz, Spurs guard Manu Ginobili said.

Shares

February 04 09:53 AM
League sources tell Celtics Wire teams are inquiring about Marcus Smart ahead of the NBA trade deadline, as the Celtics approach a crossroads this offseason.

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home