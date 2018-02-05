Trending stories: Marcus Smart trade rumors, Tyronn Lue and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Nets’ heart disappears when they really need it – via nypost.com
February 04 06:29 PM
The Nets got Bucked up by Milwaukee yet again. And they have nobody to blame but themselves. Brooklyn came out flat Sunday, like the Nets would rather be home watching the Super Bowl. And after the…
Tyronn Lue’s job as Cavaliers coach is safe while lineups raise questions – via cleveland.com
February 04 03:28 PM
Tyronn Lue has taken his share of criticism, inside and outside the organization, for sticking with certain players and lineups.
Evan Turner on finding a truck in his pool: ‘I’ve never been taught truck in a pool etiquette’ – via celticswire.usatoday.com
February 04 02:25 PM
Evan Turner is back in Boston, which can only mean one thing: Wild story time.
Rocket science: Chris Paul is thriving in Houston while Isaiah Thomas struggles in Cleveland – via espn.com
February 04 06:26 AM
Chris Paul and Isaiah Thomas were traded to their respective teams last offseason, and Paul had another strong performance at Thomas’ expense.
Ginobili: ‘It feels like we are terrible’ – via expressnews.com
February 04 01:48 AM
Spurs in unchartered territory after 120-111 loss to Jazz, Spurs guard Manu Ginobili said.
Sources: Teams inquiring about Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart ahead of NBA trade deadline – via celticswire.usatoday.com
February 04 09:53 AM
League sources tell Celtics Wire teams are inquiring about Marcus Smart ahead of the NBA trade deadline, as the Celtics approach a crossroads this offseason.
