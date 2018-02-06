We will never see anything like this Giannis Antetokopunmpo dunk again

When the Milwaukee Bucks faced the New York Knicks, the energy was off after Kristaps Porzingis left the game early due to a knee injury.

Guys, even a live performance of "We Are Family" can't cheer up this Knicks crowd. They are fully lost in it right now. — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) February 7, 2018

Attendance was hardly a problem as the two teams are both in contention for spots in the Eastern Conference postseason. The jumbotron often showed the fans some celebrities in attendance like former World Series champion CC Sabathia and tennis legend John McEnroe.

As a relatively new resident in New York, my first experience at the famed arena felt fairly awkward without Porzingis. He is the face of the team and the famed, rowdy home crowd was ridiculously anxious in New York after Porzingis appeared unable to apply pressure after his fall.

The mood seemingly went from bad to worse when Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokopunmpo quite literally jumped over Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. for an electrifying dunk.

When my grandkids ask me where I was when Giannis Antetokounmpo jumped over Tim Hardaway Jr. for an alley-oop, I can tell them. I was there at Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/GXQ5Kqrxir — Bryan Kalbrosky (@BryanKalbrosky) February 7, 2018

When you typically watch a highlight happen in person, the crowd goes nuts. If this were a Slam Dunk Contest, the arena likely would have been shaking from the adrenaline and the emotion.

In a city as diverse as New York, there was inevitability a splattering of Greek-born fans who were thrilled to see their native son put up such an insane highlight. Otherwise, the auditory response could be described as pithy and apathetic — at most.

Who could blame them? The opposing team was up big and Porzingis was reportedly on his way to a hospital for an MRI. This did not seem like a time to cheer. It would be like celebrating a friend receiving good news right as you were in the midst of a break-up with a romantic partner.

From my vantage point, the play looked like a marvelous alley-oop. He appeared to get some crazy hangtime, too. But without much of a reaction from folks nearby, it did not seem like Antetokopunmpo had just destroyed someone.

It wasn’t until I heard someone ask if the Milwaukee superstar leaped over Hardaway that I realized, yes, he absolutely jumped over the defender.

Let’s be clear that what Antetokopunmpo did on Tuesday was even more incredible because it happened during game action. These things simply don’t happen on an NBA court.

Standing at 6-foot-6, it’s not like Hardaway is a small human. He is quite the opposite. Yet somehow Antetokopunmpo was able to fully clear him and it did not seem unreasonable. It was as if what he had just accomplished was in the realm of possibility — even though we know it sure as heck was not.

That Giannis dunk was way cleaner than Vince over Weis. Giannis 100% went over Hardaway, Jr. — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) February 7, 2018

I’ll never see anything like it happen again because it seems improbable that even world-class high jumpers are capable of that kind of athleticism.

Without hyperbole or recency bias, this moment will likely be one of the defining moments in the season for Antetokopunmpo. If the giddiness from people watching on Twitter is any indication, it might be one that fans will use to recall the season as well.

This was the night Antetokopunmpo jumped over a professional basketball player in the middle of a game.