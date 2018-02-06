NBA podcasts du jour: NBA trade deadline rumors and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
The Trade Deadline Looms – via bballbreakdown.com
February 06 04:30 AM
Are the Cavs going to make a trade? Will the Warriors try to upgrade their roster? Is Anthony Davis the kind of player to carry his teams to wins?
February 06 03:01 AM
On today’s show Sharp and Golliver celebrate the calm before the trade deadline storm. First, after another disastrous Cavs game, when will the NBA think about abandoning conferences and re-seeding the playoffs? How has the current model hurt the East? And what’s the best way to fix it? Then (19:00): they circle back to talk about the diminishing returns of today’s max contracts, the pitfalls for teams in the middle tier, and the ongoing implications of the failure to smooth the cap in 2016 …
February 06 02:59 AM
Listen to Locked on Nuggets episodes free, on demand. In this episode, I share my notes on Denver’s impressive wins over the Warriors and Hornets. Denver appears to have found their identity once again and the ball is poppin every single night. I talk about Will Barton’s fit alongside Jamal Murray and Gary Harris as a playmaking trio in the new high-powered offense as well as the impressive play of Darrell Arthur and Emmanuel Mudiay …
February 06 12:21 AM
In this episode, Matt Moore of The Action Network joins to chat about the upcoming NBA Trade Deadline. First, we chat about Marcus Smart, the Celtics, and if the Denver Nuggets actually make sense for him. Then, they chat a bit more about Denver, where Denver sits within the scheme of things as they try to make the playoffs. Then, we chat generally about the Eastern Conference …
Milwaukee Bucks Khris Middleton – via bleacherreport.com
February 05 10:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton is one of the best 3-and-D players in the league, and joins Howard to talk about the Milwaukee Buck’s coaching change, former coach Jason Kidd’s controversial comments about the team, the return of Jabari Parker, his chemistry with Eric Bledsoe, not making the Eastern Conference All-Star team, and the impor ……
Playoff Standings Overview and Trade Deadline Preview | The Ringer NBA Show (Ep. 204) – via theringer.com
February 05 05:26 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor consider which moves the Cleveland Cavaliers should make (3:47), discuss the Houston Rockets’ chances at climbing atop the Western Conference (11:20), and analyze the shifting order of the playoff standings (16:27). Then, they explore which players will be targeted before the trade deadline (34:37), debate the conundrum of max contracts (41:01), and predict the biggest name traded before Thursday’s trade deadline (55:09).
NBA Rumors: Michael Scotto Discusses What Each NBA Team Wants to Do At The Trade Deadline (Ep. 55) – via HoopsHype.com
February 05 02:41 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Michael Scotto of The Athletic. They break down all 30 NBA teams and what they’re looking to do as the Feb. 8 trade deadline approaches.
Shaquille O’Neal talks Blake Griffin’s trade, LeBron’s future in LA, Kevin Love and Cavaliers drama, and LaVar Ball’s coaching debut in Lithuania – The Big Podcast with Shaq – Episode 141
February 05 09:29 AM
Shaquille O’Neal talks about the Blake Griffin trade from the Clippers, saying he thinks they are making room now for LeBron James. We also discuss the looming Super Bowl 52 match-up for Kincade’s Eagles, and what he will be doing if the Eagles pulled out a Super Bowl championship. Plus Shaq sounds off on the Kevin Love injury and the Cavaliers drama, and talks about some of the biggest NBA beefs that have crossed the floor …
