NBA podcasts du jour: NBA trade deadline rumors and more

February 06 03:01 AM

On today’s show Sharp and Golliver celebrate the calm before the trade deadline storm. First, after another disastrous Cavs game, when will the NBA think about abandoning conferences and re-seeding the playoffs? How has the current model hurt the East? And what’s the best way to fix it? Then (19:00): they circle back to talk about the diminishing returns of today’s max contracts, the pitfalls for teams in the middle tier, and the ongoing implications of the failure to smooth the cap in 2016 …