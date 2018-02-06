Trending stories: Tyler Zeller trade, Marcus Smart, Blake Griffin and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
February 05 08:53 PM
Is there a deal out there to help the Cavs? Are the Warriors going to make a move? And what will happen with DeAndre Jordan and Marcus Smart? Here’s the latest.
Shares
A major NBA financial crunch is coming – via espn.com
February 05 09:21 AM
There are big money problems on the NBA horizon, and they will affect everything from the trade deadline to free agency. A lot of teams will be paying luxury tax, and that means we’ll have a whole bunch of sellers.
Shares
Players union boss DeMaurice Smith lost the ‘war’ against owners by not fighting for Kaepernick – via theundefeated.com
February 05 05:22 PM
The NFL’s season has come to an end. The Philadelphia Eagles made history Sunday by winning the city’s first Super Bowl title, upsetting New England in a record…
Shares
February 05 12:14 PM
If you’re scared, buy a dog.
The Detroit Pistons and LA Clippers, for different reasons, went out on a ledge last Monday, then jumped, taking the proverbial leap of faith that what they’d just
Shares
Bulpett: Marcus Smart’s future uncertain as Celtics head to trade deadline – via bostonherald.com
February 05 06:37 PM
All was fairly quiet on the Celtic trade front today, but it appears the club is making all necessary preparations for the chance there will be one or more moves by the NBA’s Thursday deadline.
Shares
New York owners turning Bucks into East competitors – via nypost.com
February 05 08:17 PM
Knicks executives toured the Bucks’ new gold-standard practice site in downtown Milwaukee last Thursday. With the organization looking to remodel its Tarrytown digs, the tour’s host was former Knic…
Shares
Sources: Bucks acquire Zeller in trade with Nets – via espn.com
February 05 07:13 PM
Brooklyn has traded center Tyler Zeller to the Milwaukee Bucks for guard Rashad Vaughn and a 2018 draft pick, league sources tell ESPN.
Shares
With rodeo trip looming, the Spurs’ ship is listing – via expressnews.com
February 05 06:46 PM
The Spurs have already lost 21 games this season, the earliest they’ve hit that mark in eight years.
Shares
Steph Curry said it was ‘fun’ being booed at Super Bowl – via mercurynews.com
February 05 05:15 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – When Stephen Curry’s face was shown on the jumbotron during Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on Sunda…
Shares
Gasol could give Spurs All-Star studded bench – via expressnews.com
February 05 04:25 PM
Whether Pau Gasol’s latest move to the bench is a permanent move remains to be seen, according to coach Gregg Popovich
Shares
NBA trade rumors: Hawks holding fire sale at deadline, but no one is buying – via sportingnews.com
February 05 04:26 PM
With the Hawks at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, Atlanta’s front office is in sell mode ahead of the trade deadline. The problem? Teams aren’t interested in the assets the Hawks hold.
Shares
Giannis Antetokounmpo posterizes Jarrett Allen. Twice (video) – via nba.nbcsports.com
February 05 10:01 AM
Bucks beat Nets
Comments