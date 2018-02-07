Pistons' Reggie Bullock has been a delightful surprise this season

The Detroit Pistons have an extraordinarily valuable player in 26-year-old Reggie Bullock, who is the starting small forward for the team.

Since Dec. 12, #Pistons swingman Reggie Bullock has the NBA's best 3-point percentage and second best effective field goal percentage. He makes $2.5 million. Is he the NBA's best 3-and-D bargain: https://t.co/ZIHtKxOtq0 — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) February 5, 2018

As a starter, Bullock has averaged 13.4 points per 36 minutes while shooting 49.2 percent on three-point attempts. When he has come off the bench, however, this rate has dropped to 8.7 points per 36 with just 20.0 percent accuracy from downtown.

Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley were both traded to the Clippers to land Griffin. They were two of the top three players in connected three-pointers for the team before the move.

Bullock was 3-for-19 (15.7 percent) from beyond the arc in October and November. But since December, he has improved to 59-of-119 (49.6) on long-distance shots.

No other player is shooting better than Bullock (46.3 percent) among those who have taken at least as many non-corner three-point attempts this season.

According to Synergy Sports Tech, he also leads all players with more than 5.0 possessions per game with 1.20 points per possession.

Not only is he above average in a transition offense (1.29 PPP) but his efficiency on spot-up plays (1.20 PPP) ranks Top 20 among those with as many opportunities.

Meanwhile, the only player with as many opportunities who has been more efficient than Bullock when scoring off-screens (1.48 PPP) so far this season is JJ Barea.

Here's an up-to-date look at the most efficient offensive players in the @NBA. Both lists include a few new names. pic.twitter.com/baxqJ6DQhT — Synergy Sports Tech (@SynergySST) February 6, 2018

The Pistons have outscored opponents by 15.9 points per 100 possessions during the limited action Bullock has had with Andre Drummond, Blake Griffin, Stanley Johnson and Ish Smith.

This is the third-best mark among five-man lineups in the Eastern Conference that have played at least 25 minutes together during the last three games.

Bullock is currently shooting 21-of-42 (50.0 percent) on three-pointers after he has received passes from Smith. If he continues the remarkable efficiency recently displayed, expect his playing time to only increase for Detroit as the season continues.