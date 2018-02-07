Trending stories: Lou Williams, trade deadline and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Williams, Clippers closing on new deal – via espn.com
February 07 02:12 AM
Rival teams in pursuit of Lou Williams were increasingly resigned to the fact the veteran guard would be returning to the Clippers on a multiyear contract, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBA trade deadline: Plenty of teams appear ready to make moves – via sports.yahoo.com
February 06 01:09 PM
The Cavaliers continue to engage Sacramento on George Hill, sources told Yahoo Sports, and the Kings have quietly been looking for a third team to involve. The Cavs — who have little interest in taking on the $19 million Hill is owed next season — have pushed for J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert to be part
December 22 09:45 AM
Here are the many deals, decisions and questions the Lakers will face as they try to add superstars like LeBron James, Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins.
Sources: Wizards engaged in Gortat trade talks – via espn.com
February 06 12:44 PM
The Wizards have been engaged in trade talks involving center Marcin Gortat, who has one year and $13.5 million left on his contract and is averaging 8.9 points and eight rebounds per game in 53 starts this season.
Hawks GM: LeBron James probably leaked Warriors rumor – via nba.nbcsports.com
February 06 05:15 PM
Will anyone be upset with Travis Schlenk saying this?
Heat exploring trade market as deadline nears. Here are the obstacles in Miami’s way – via miamiherald.com
February 06 02:03 PM
The Miami Heat has looked at adding wing help before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.
Sources: Bucks’ Dellavedova out 3-4 weeks – via espn.com
February 06 11:06 AM
Milwaukee Bucks guard Matthew Dellavedova is out 3-4 weeks with a sprained right ankle.
Sources: Lakers shifting free-agent focus to ’19 – via espn.com
February 06 08:53 AM
The Lakers aren’t abandoning a 2018 summer pursuit of free agent stars, but rather recalibrating on the possibility of a 2019 class that could include Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson and Jimmy Butler, sources told Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski.
Marcin Gortat responds to John Wall’s comments: ‘Who’s attacking who?’ – via washingtonpost.com
February 07 02:43 AM
Veteran center says he believed he had cleared the air with the Wizards’ injured point guard.
February 07 03:04 AM
FEB 7, 2018 – The Thunder is on a wait-and-see with Anthony for Thursday’s game in L.A.
This is what the Porzingis injury means for the Knicks – via espn.com
February 07 01:03 AM
How big a blow did the Knicks’ future take when Kristaps Porzingis suffered a torn ACL? Here’s what the injury could mean for New York and the All-Star long-term.
Heat making calls on available wing players – via miamiherald.com
February 07 12:13 AM
Miami is exploring potential moves before Thursday’s trade deadline.
Russell Westbrook on Thunder: ‘I believe in these guys more than anything in the world’ – via sports.yahoo.com
February 06 05:06 PM
Russell Westbrook believes in the latest incarnation of the Thunder. If the dunks didn’t seem to punish the rim with the same ferocity, the post-jam snarls and stank-faces seemed less frequent, or the high-stepping and double-barrel-boom celebrations appeared subdued the first six weeks of the season
Detroit’s Willie Reed suspended six games for domestic abuse incident; union protesting – via nba.nbcsports.com
February 06 07:01 PM
The players’ union thinks the punishment is too harsh on Reed, who went into a diversion program after the arrest.
Triples troubling OKC defense as sharpshooting Warriors await – via newsok.com
February 06 10:04 AM
FEB 5, 2018 – It’s a matter of movement.
That’s how Paul George sees the Thunder’s struggles with 3-point defense. It’s the notion of motion that’s giving Oklahoma City trouble, he said, as it tries to get over its recent triple troubles.
Over its past eight games, the Thunder has allowed 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, and it can be flustered by fluidity.
“I think it’s just player movement,” George said …
