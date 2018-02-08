Elfrid Payton will be a significant help on offense for the Suns

The Phoenix Suns were able to buy low on former lottery pick Elfrid Payton, who was in the middle of a contract year for the Orlando Magic.

Payton boasted a Player Efficiency Rating (18.2) that was No. 7 overall among point guards in the Eastern Conference before the trade.

Elfrid Payton ranks in the 39th percentile in scoring efficiency this season averaging .92 points per possession, but that number jumps to the 91st percentile when adjust for his passing. — Synergy Sports Tech (@SynergySST) February 8, 2018

Among those with as many field goal attempts in a one-on-one offense, no player has a better shooting percentage (66.7 percent) than Payton so far this season.

The Suns have the second-worst accuracy (35.9 percent) when they are running an iso-based offense.

Additionally, the only primary ball-handlers who have been more accurate than Payton (65.7 percent) within five feet of the rim who have had as many opportunities as he has had are LeBron James and Ben Simmons.

Phoenix ranks No. 6 overall in shots near the rim per game (30.7 percent) but only two teams have been less accurate than the Suns (58.3 percent) on these attempts.

Meanwhile, Simmons is the only guard with as many open shot attempts who has a higher field goal percentage than Payton (61.3 percent) this season.

His field goal percentage as the ball-handler in a pick-and-roll offense (46.3 percent) ranks in the Top 15 among those with as many shot attempts in this offense. The Suns rank Bottom 5 (40.0 percent) in shooting accuracy on PnR plays operated through the ball-handler.

With a little bit of improvement, he has value as a catch-and-shoot scorer as well. He shot 8-for-16 (50.0 percent) from the three-point line last month and also made half of his catch-and-shoot three-pointers.