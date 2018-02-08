NBA podcasts du jour: Fixing the Cavs, trade deadline rumors and more

27
By: HoopsHype | February 8, 2018
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
February 07 10:34 PM
Gary Washburn, national NBA writer for the Boston Globe, joins the pod to discuss the Celtics, Isaiah Thomas, and Gordon Hayward’s return. Chris gives his top 5 reasons for the Cav’s struggle and Jason McIntyre is back to talk whether or not the Warriors are still a lock to make the Finals.
February 07 09:04 PM
Marcus Thompson and Tim Kawakami convene at Warriors headquarters to discuss anything and everything related to the upcoming NBA Trade Deadline and the Golden State Warriors. MT and TK talk more about the Warriors’ bench issues, whether the defending champions are being worn down and of course the question that everyone has been asking themselves about this team lately: could Monta Ellis be of help? Okay, no one’s really been asking that – but the guys discuss that and much more.
February 07 08:21 PM
In this episode, Sam has his weekly podcast with Cole Zwicker, where the two of them chat about some of the news that’s happened in the NBA in recent days. First, they break down the sadness that is the Kristaps Porzingis left ACL tear. Why does he keep getting left-side injuries? How good has he become? And what do the Knicks do now that he’s hurt? Also, they chat about the Willy Hernangomez trade and why that happened. Next, they chat about the Lou Williams extension …
