NBA podcasts du jour: Fixing the Cavs, trade deadline rumors and more

February 07 08:21 PM

In this episode, Sam has his weekly podcast with Cole Zwicker, where the two of them chat about some of the news that’s happened in the NBA in recent days. First, they break down the sadness that is the Kristaps Porzingis left ACL tear. Why does he keep getting left-side injuries? How good has he become? And what do the Knicks do now that he’s hurt? Also, they chat about the Willy Hernangomez trade and why that happened. Next, they chat about the Lou Williams extension …