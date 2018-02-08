Trending stories: Lou Williams extension, JaVale McGee and more

Sources: Lou Williams agrees to 3-year extension with Clippers – via sports.yahoo.com February 07 01:20 PM Clippers guard Lou Williams is averaging 23.3 points this season. Lou Williams has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Williams — one of the top trade candidates on the market — had been in discussions for over a month on an extension Shares

JaVale McGee: “I don’t want to get traded” – via mercurynews.com February 07 05:52 PM Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – JaVale McGee has been through this before. As the Warriors approach Thursday’s NBA trade deadline,… Shares

Veterans want Spurs to stand pat at trade deadline – via expressnews.com February 07 07:41 PM The focus should be on getting Kawhi Leonard back, not breaking up the team, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili said. Shares

Kevin Durant is questionable against Dallas on Thursday – via mercurynews.com February 07 08:16 PM Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Kevin Durant (left hand contusion) is questionable for the Warriors game against the Dallas Mavericks on… Shares