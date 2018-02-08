USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Lou Williams extension, JaVale McGee and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 07 01:20 PM
Clippers guard Lou Williams is averaging 23.3 points this season. Lou Williams has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Williams — one of the top trade candidates on the market — had been in discussions for over a month on an extension

February 07 10:56 AM

* * *

Jason Kidd, Steve Nash and Becky Hammon. All three point guards are first-time nominees on this year’s Hall of Fame ballot. Who gets in?

* * *

David Aldridge:  Uh, all of

February 07 11:36 PM
Five takeaways from the Heat’s 109-101 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

February 07 05:52 PM
OAKLAND – JaVale McGee has been through this before. As the Warriors approach Thursday's NBA trade deadline,…

February 07 02:15 PM
Portland Trail Blazers Assistant coach David Vanterpool discusses star guard Damian Lillard’s recent milestone accomplishment

February 07 07:41 PM
The focus should be on getting Kawhi Leonard back, not breaking up the team, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili said.

February 07 08:16 PM
OAKLAND – Kevin Durant (left hand contusion) is questionable for the Warriors game against the Dallas Mavericks on…

February 07 07:24 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr believed the team’s recent losses exposed deeply-rooted poor habits.

February 07 08:15 AM
Pat Riley has until 3 p.m. on Thursday to try and beef up this Miami Heat roster for a playoff run.

February 07 01:33 PM
Klay Thompson laughed. It was actually more a chuckle. The mention of worry, the idea they should…

February 07 06:33 PM
President of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk addressed the media regarding the season to date, the looming trade deadline and more. Check out the seven best quotes from his time with the press:

February 07 03:02 PM
His own coach threw him out of a game.

