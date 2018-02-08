Trending stories: Lou Williams extension, JaVale McGee and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Lou Williams agrees to 3-year extension with Clippers – via sports.yahoo.com
February 07 01:20 PM
Clippers guard Lou Williams is averaging 23.3 points this season. Lou Williams has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Williams — one of the top trade candidates on the market — had been in discussions for over a month on an extension
February 07 10:56 AM
Jason Kidd, Steve Nash and Becky Hammon. All three point guards are first-time nominees on this year’s Hall of Fame ballot. Who gets in?
David Aldridge: Uh, all of
A star took over for the Rockets on Wednesday. Can J-Rich become one for the Heat? – via miamiherald.com
February 07 11:36 PM
Five takeaways from the Heat’s 109-101 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.
JaVale McGee: “I don’t want to get traded” – via mercurynews.com
February 07 05:52 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – JaVale McGee has been through this before. As the Warriors approach Thursday’s NBA trade deadline,…
Vanterpool: Lillard a “Hall of Famer” caliber player – via nbcsports.com
February 07 02:15 PM
Portland Trail Blazers Assistant coach David Vanterpool discusses star guard Damian Lillard’s recent milestone accomplishment
Veterans want Spurs to stand pat at trade deadline – via expressnews.com
February 07 07:41 PM
The focus should be on getting Kawhi Leonard back, not breaking up the team, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili said.
Kevin Durant is questionable against Dallas on Thursday – via mercurynews.com
February 07 08:16 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Kevin Durant (left hand contusion) is questionable for the Warriors game against the Dallas Mavericks on…
Steve Kerr: “We have to compete like crazy” to end Warriors’ struggles – via mercurynews.com
February 07 07:24 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr believed the team’s recent losses exposed deeply-rooted poor habits.
Heat’s most valuable assets at trade deadline? Contracts, age, performance tell story – via miamiherald.com
February 07 08:15 AM
Pat Riley has until 3 p.m. on Thursday to try and beef up this Miami Heat roster for a playoff run.
Thompson: The Warriors still aren’t worried, but should… – via theathletic.com
February 07 01:33 PM
Klay Thompson laughed. It was actually more a chuckle. The mention of worry, the idea they should…
7 Quotes From Travis Schlenk Worth Reading – via nba.com
February 07 06:33 PM
President of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk addressed the media regarding the season to date, the looming trade deadline and more. Check out the seven best quotes from his time with the press:
That time Bogdan Bogdanovic was choked by his coach – via nba.nbcsports.com
February 07 03:02 PM
His own coach threw him out of a game.
