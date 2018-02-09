NBA podcasts du jour: Trade deadline recaps aplenty

February 09 04:57 AM

#TeamRichard still going strong, as the 3 guys join Richard to talk everything that went down in the NBA at the deadline. For the Nugget fans, hear from “Money” aka Gary Harris & “Will the Thrill” for the first time in this fashion & you won’t be disappointed. Stump the Schwab anyone? Numbers worn. Richards hair style. College chatter. … Happy Friday!

