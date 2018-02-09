NBA podcasts du jour: Trade deadline recaps aplenty

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Episode 68: Gary Harris, Will Barton, Mason Plumlee – via uninterrupted.com
February 09 04:57 AM
#TeamRichard still going strong, as the 3 guys join Richard to talk everything that went down in the NBA at the deadline. For the Nugget fans, hear from “Money” aka Gary Harris & “Will the Thrill” for the first time in this fashion & you won’t be disappointed. Stump the Schwab anyone? Numbers worn. Richards hair style. College chatter. … Happy Friday!
Trade deadline recap, Technicals talk – via theathletic.com
February 09 03:17 AM
It was an eventful day for the Warriors: They busted out of a slump with a win over the Mavericks, Draymond Green was hit with a $50K fine and later suspended and the league shifted around them at the trade deadline. The Washington Post’s Tim Bontemps joins the podcast to discuss all the moves around the league and how they affect the Warriors, why Draymond Green needs to throttle it back verse the refs and the NBA and much more.
February 09 02:39 AM
Listen to Locked on Nuggets episodes free, on demand. In this episode, I discuss the trade that landed Devin Harris in Denver for Emmanuel Mudiay and go over what kind of player Harris can be for the Nuggets. Then I am joined by Mavs Moneyball writer, Kirk Henderson who has been following Harris’s career since 2005. Later I am joined by Jeff Siegel of Peachtree Hoops and The Step Back to discuss Denver’s salary cap situation now that they were unable to move Kenneth Faried and Will Barton …
February 09 01:50 AM
In this episode, Sam is joined by friend of the program Dieter Kurtenbach to chat about what went down on NBA Trade Deadline day, an afternoon ruled by the Cleveland Cavaliers trading half of their roster …
POST GAME: CELTICS vs. Wizards | Feb. 8 | Kyrie Irving | Bradley Beal from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
February 09 12:37 AM
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Boston Celtics (39-16) vs. Washington Wizards (31-23) 8 pm ET tip-off, Verizon Center, Washington D.C.
The Celtics won’t forget the beatdown that the Wizards laid on them on Christmas, and now the rivals from last postseason meet again on trade deadline day …
February 08 10:51 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. The Locked on Podcast Network has the local experts on the biggest stories. The NBA Trade deadline had a flurry of action and David Locke talks with Locked on Podcast Network hosts to get the inside scoop from the local perspective.Chris Manning, hosts Locked on Cavaliers and he address the moves the Cavaliers made, how they will look moving forward and if they are the favorites in the East …
NBA Trade Deadline Breakdown – via NBA.com
February 08 09:19 PM
A busy day of trades leaves a lot of questions to be answered. We analyze all of the major storylines with Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report and Basketball Insiders and John Schuhmann.
Ep. 42 – LeBron & Cavaliers Trade Deadline Special – via Chris Broussard
February 08 08:12 PM
The Cavaliers made a flurry of moves and Chris Broussard & Jason McIntyre are here to break it all down. Topics include the Cavs’ chances this season, LeBron’s future, Isaiah Thomas & the Lakers and Kyrie Irving.
February 08 07:09 PM
On today’s show Sharp and Golliver talk through the trade deadline as the dust settles on wild day in Cleveland. First they talk through how Koby Altman and the Cavs pulled a fun roster out of thin air (1:00), what it changes in East and against the Warriors, the rest of the year for LeBron in Cleveland. Then they discuss the sobering year of Isaiah Thomas (22:00), the future in LA, Danny Ainge’s dark arts, and the possibilities in Lakers free agency …
Cleveland’s Midseason Rebuild and Other NBA Trade Deadline Reactions | Group Chat (Ep. 207) – via theringer.com
February 08 06:53 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Ryan and Justin Verrier are joined by a plethora of Ringer staffers — Haley O’Shaugnessey, Kevin O’Connor (1:10), Jason Concepcion (13:50), Paolo Uggetti, and Danny Chau (26:10) — to try to explain the events of the NBA trade deadline.
🚨How The Cavs Made The Trade Deadline INSANE🚨 – via bballbreakdown.com
February 08 04:33 PM
The Cavaliers got right back into relevancy with a stunning set of trades, completely revamping their roster for one last shot at a title before LeBron potentially leaves. Dwyane Wade asked to be traded back to Miami, Rodney Hood and George Hill get into the starting lineup, and Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance get the chance to go deeper in the ……
February 08 09:39 AM
Derek and Rich dive into a trade deadline edition of the mailbag, asking questions about what the Sixers might do in the upcoming 2018 trade deadline. They also discuss Markelle Fultz’s first media appearance in months and hit on the Sixers important win over the Wizards on Tuesday.
