Trending stories: Isaiah Thomas trade, Kristaps Porzingis injury and more

Isaiah Thomas deserved better – via sbnation.com
February 08 08:08 PM
He’s quickly gone from Boston hero to Cleveland scapegoat, and that’s been unfair to him.
Grades: What the big trade means for LeBron, Cavs and Lakers – via espn.com
February 08 02:01 PM
Who won the blockbuster Lakers-Cavaliers deal, and what’s the fallout for the future? Kevin Pelton grades the trade.
February 08 07:47 PM
Can Cleveland get back to the Finals and compete with Golden State? Zach Lowe looks at the three trades that might make it possible.
2018 Trade Deadline first impressions – via espn.com
February 08 06:55 PM
Amin Elhassan, Marc Spears and Chris Haynes convene after a frantic trade deadline to talk Cavalier movement (2:15), Isaiah Thomas (9:10), Paul Allen’s musical skills (20:30), Mudiay, Payton and depressed values (26:30), DeAndre Jordan (30:30), the Kings (34:15) and Wade’s return to Miami (43:10).
Trade grades: Will Emmanuel Mudiay rebound with the Knicks? – via espn.com
February 08 05:07 PM
Who won the Knicks-Nuggets-Mavs deal featuring Emmanuel Mudiay? Kevin Pelton grades the trade.
Celtics Sign Veteran Big Man Greg Monroe – via nba.com
February 08 03:35 PM
WASHINGTON – The Boston Celtics filled their final roster spot Thursday afternoon by signing veteran big man Greg Monroe. The acquisition of the 6-foot-11, 265-pound center should give Boston a major boost in the rebounding department, as well as a solid scoring option off the bench.
Kevin Durant is available to play against Dallas Mavericks – via mercurynews.com
February 08 02:17 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Kevin Durant (left hand contusion) is available to play against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Durant…
Some telling numbers on how Dwyane Wade was playing this season, including something that might surprise you – via miamiherald.com
February 08 04:49 PM
A six-pack of Dwyane Wade notes after the Heat acquired him.
He’s back! Cleveland trades Dwyane Wade back to the Miami Heat – via miamiherald.com
February 08 01:36 PM
The Cleveland Cavaliers have traded Dwyane Wade to the Miami Heat. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Thursday afternoon that the Cleveland Cavaliers are trading Wade to the Heat.
Dwyane Wade to AP on Heat: “I’ve missed them and I know they’ve missed me.” – via miamiherald.com
February 08 07:20 PM
Wade, who left the Heat in the summer of 2016 after 13 seasons for a little more money and a return to his hometown of Chicago, was traded by the Cavaliers on Thursday amidst a massive roster shake-up. The Heat got him back for a second round pick in 2024.
NBA trade grades: Winners and losers in every deadline deal – via espn.com
February 05 08:20 PM
ESPN Insider Kevin Pelton is grading every deal at the NBA trade deadline. You can find all of his analysis on Blake Griffin, Nikola Mirotic, Tyler Zeller and more here.
Koby Altman explains Cavaliers’ franchise-shaping trades – via cleveland.com
February 08 10:26 PM
Koby Altman left his footprint forever on the Cavs’ franchise Thursday with three huge trades.
Jeremy Lin does the expected, opts in to third year of Nets deal – via nypost.com
February 09 12:56 AM
As expected, Jeremy Lin opted in to his $12.5 million player option for next season, the third and final year on his $36 million deal with the Nets, The Post confirmed Thursday night. The Post had …
Knicks’ Porzingis expected to be out 10 months – via amicohoops.net
February 08 11:24 PM
New York Knicks rising star Kristaps Porzingis is currently seeking a second opinion outside of the organization in the wake of his torn left ACL and has not undergone surgery yet, according to ESPN. Porzingis tore his ACL Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks after landing hard on his leg following a vicious dunk. The third-year forward…
Dante Cunningham deal adds depth where Nets need it most – via nypost.com
February 09 12:01 AM
DeMarre Carroll and Joe Harris are still Nets, but Rashad Vaughn isn’t, traded to the Pelicans for forward Dante Cunningham at the NBA deadline, just three days after Brooklyn acquired him. The Net…
