Trending stories: Isaiah Thomas trade, Kristaps Porzingis injury and more

2018 Trade Deadline first impressions – via espn.com February 08 06:55 PM Amin Elhassan, Marc Spears and Chris Haynes convene after a frantic trade deadline to talk Cavalier movement (2:15), Isaiah Thomas (9:10), Paul Allen's musical skills (20:30), Mudiay, Payton and depressed values (26:30), DeAndre Jordan (30:30), the Kings (34:15) and Wade's return to Miami (43:10).

Celtics Sign Veteran Big Man Greg Monroe – via nba.com February 08 03:35 PM WASHINGTON – The Boston Celtics filled their final roster spot Thursday afternoon by signing veteran big man Greg Monroe. The acquisition of the 6-foot-11, 265-pound center should give Boston a major boost in the rebounding department, as well as a solid scoring option off the bench.

Kevin Durant is available to play against Dallas Mavericks – via mercurynews.com February 08 02:17 PM OAKLAND – Kevin Durant (left hand contusion) is available to play against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Durant…

Dwyane Wade to AP on Heat: "I've missed them and I know they've missed me." – via miamiherald.com February 08 07:20 PM Wade, who left the Heat in the summer of 2016 after 13 seasons for a little more money and a return to his hometown of Chicago, was traded by the Cavaliers on Thursday amidst a massive roster shake-up. The Heat got him back for a second round pick in 2024.

NBA trade grades: Winners and losers in every deadline deal – via espn.com February 05 08:20 PM ESPN Insider Kevin Pelton is grading every deal at the NBA trade deadline. You can find all of his analysis on Blake Griffin, Nikola Mirotic, Tyler Zeller and more here.

Koby Altman explains Cavaliers' franchise-shaping trades – via cleveland.com February 08 10:26 PM Koby Altman left his footprint forever on the Cavs' franchise Thursday with three huge trades.

Jeremy Lin does the expected, opts in to third year of Nets deal – via nypost.com February 09 12:56 AM As expected, Jeremy Lin opted in to his $12.5 million player option for next season, the third and final year on his $36 million deal with the Nets, The Post confirmed Thursday night. The Post had …

Knicks' Porzingis expected to be out 10 months – via amicohoops.net February 08 11:24 PM New York Knicks rising star Kristaps Porzingis is currently seeking a second opinion outside of the organization in the wake of his torn left ACL and has not undergone surgery yet, according to ESPN. Porzingis tore his ACL Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks after landing hard on his leg following a vicious dunk. The third-year forward…