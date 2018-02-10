These are the players traded during an All-Star season this century

No All-Stars were traded during the 2018 NBA trade deadline but that’s not exactly a surprise considering how rare it is for that to happen.

We took a look at all of the players in the last 18 years who were traded during a season in which they were selected to an All-Star team.

DeMarcus Cousins , 2016-17

DeMarcus Cousins was set to make over $200 million from the Kings. Now he enters unrestricted free agency with a torn Achilles. It's just awful. I feel really bad for him — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 27, 2018

When the Sacramento Kings traded DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans last season, it was one of the biggest trades during a season in recent memory because it’s so rare for an All-Star to switch teams.

Cousins, traded during the weekend festivities, would join fellow Western Conference All-Star Anthony Davis. The dynamic frontcourt was off to an immediately hot start as Davis took hardware as the Most Valuable Player in that game.

Even though the Pelicans did not make the postseason, the two were one of the most feared pairings in the league. Unfortunately for Cousins, who has never made the playoffs during his career, he recently ruptured his Achilles tendon before a potential pursuit this season.

Before the terrible injury, Cousins was one of the most effective players in the NBA. Now in a contract year, it will be fascinating to see if the Pelicans still offer him a max-contract as he recovers.

Sacramento, on the other hand, did not receive tremendous value for their franchise cornerstone. Buddy Hield is definitely a solid shooter but Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway are both no longer with the team.

The rookies they received in the deal turned out to be Justin Jackson and Frank Mason III. So far this season, both have played around 19.0 minutes per game with less than 8.0 points per game.

Carmelo Anthony , 2010-11

Carmelo Anthony remains winless in Denver since leaving Nuggets in '11 #ThunderUp #MileHighBasketball https://t.co/Y89j85uqYn — The Thunder Wire (@The_ThunderWire) February 2, 2018

The gold standard of trading superstars during the season was when the Denver Nuggets traded Carmelo Anthony to the New York Knicks.

He was averaging 25.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game before the move, which was nothing short of outstanding. The Nuggets received quite a deal back for Anthony, too, especially considering he would have likely signed with the Knicks as a free agent.

The Nuggets received Wilson Chandler, Raymond Felton, Danilo Gallinari and Timofey Mozgov. The main draft asset that they received turned out to become Jamal Murray. By getting worse without Anthony, Denver was able to develop young talents such as Nikola Jokic and Gary Harris.

New York made the playoffs three years in a row when Anthony first arrived but went on a significant drought in recent years. The franchise recently traded him to the Thunder in exchange for a package centered around big man Enes Kanter and wing man Doug McDermott.

Deron Williams , 2010-11

Deron Williams of Brooklyn Nets says he's not the same since trade from Utah Jazz http://t.co/DRqFQaRl — ESPN New York (@ESPNNewYork) December 17, 2012

It was no secret that the Nets were in aggressive pursuit of Anthony before he was traded to the Nuggets. But the front office for the Nets still wanted an All-Star and landed Deron Williams.

Out of all players ever traded during an All-Star campaign, however, his PER (Player Efficiency Rating) was the lowest since 1959.

Utah received Derrick Favors and Devin Harris as well as a draft pick that became Enes Kanter. Harris was not the replacement for Williams that the Jazz may have wanted but Favors became a longtime starter.

Kanter was an awkward fit next to Rudy Gobert but it’s not like the Jazz were missing much in Willians. Even though he was an All-Star the following season for the Nets, his scoring declined each season with his new team.

Williams, 33, is no longer in the NBA and was hardly the same once he left Utah.

Chauncey Billups , 2008-09

LeBron James is seeking his 5th straight appearance in Conference Finals. He would be 1st in 5 straight since Chauncey Billups (2003-2009). — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 15, 2015

Five-time All-Star Chauncey Billups was traded to Denver, where he had played earlier in his career. He also went to college nearby in Boulder.

The general manager of the Pistons said the trade was both the hardest and toughest decision he made in his position. Billups went on to finish sixth in NBA MVP voting at the end of the season and made the All-NBA third team.

Antonio McDyess was also included in the deal for salary cap reasons. But the Nuggets bought out his contract and McDyess returned to the Pistons.

Billups led Denver to the Western Conference Finals and also helped them make the postseason the following season. He was included in a trade to the Knicks for Anthony, mentioned above, and later returned to the Pistons for his final professional season.

Allen Iverson , 2008-09

On this day in history (2008) Allen Iverson was traded to the Detroit Pistons pic.twitter.com/eSMfsOSVGQ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 3, 2017

Detroit general manager Joe Dumars had to sacrifice Billups to land Allen Iverson. But the former Most Valuable Player (2001) and Rookie of the Year (1999) seemed worth the price.

For the eleven-time All-Star, lingering back issues began to derail his career. He was never a good fit for the team and his coach had suggested they may use him off the bench, though Iverson said he would rather retire than leave the starting lineup.

The Pistons made the postseason 10 out of 12 years dating back to 1995-96. They made the playoffs after trading Billups but only once since in the eight years since the move.

Denver, meanwhile, made the postseason five years in a row after shipping away Iverson.

Jason Kidd , 2007-08

This trade appeared in various iterations before the two sides finally reached an amenable deal that worked with the league office.

Eventually, the Nets traded Jason Kidd with Malik Allen and Antoine Wright to the Mavericks for Keith Van Horn, DeSagana Diop, Maurice Ager, Trenton Hassell and two first-round picks.

One of the first round picks was Ryan Anderson (2008) though he played just one year in New Jersey before he was shipped with Vince Carter to the Orlando Magic for Rafer Alston, Tony Battie and Courtney Lee. The other draft pick was essentially used to select Damion James, who averaged 4.2 points per game for the franchise.

During his first season back in Dallas, the Mavericks finished in the seventh seed and they lost in the first round of the playoffs. But only a couple years later in 2011, the team defeated LeBron James in the NBA Championship.

The Nets, however, failed to make the postseason between 2007 and 20013.

Allen Iverson , 2006-07

On this Day in History (2006) Allen Iverson was traded to the Nuggets for Andre MIller, Joe Smith & draft picks pic.twitter.com/H4UmbeXeBh — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 20, 2014

Iverson is actually the only player who was ever traded in multiple All-Star seasons.

The first time he was traded was from Philadelphia alongside Ivan McFarlin to the Nuggets for Andre Miller, Joe Smith as well as two first-round picks. One of those picks was used to select big man Jason Smith, who played three years for the Sixers.

It was an exciting trade for Denver because Iverson and Anthony, his newest teammate, were the top two scorers in the league at the time. They made the playoffs but did not get past the first round.

Miller became one of the league leaders in assists, steals as well as double-doubles.

Vince Carter , 2004-05

Carter hoped the Raptors would hire Julius Irving as general manager and sign serious players like Steve Nash and Jamaal Magloire. None of those things happened.

He reportedly did not get along well with head coach Sam Mitchell nor with point guard Rafer Alston. For more, check out this interview with Jalen Rose.

It’s no surprise that he was traded from Toronto to the Nets for a package including Alonzo Mourning, Aaron Williams as well as Eric Williams and two first-round picks. The Nets played well with Carter, Kidd and Richard Jefferson.

Meanwhile, Mourning never played for the Raptors. But one year later, Mitchell won Coach of the Year for Toronto and Bryan Colangelo won Executive of the Year in the same season.

Gary Payton , 2002-03

Gary Payton played 28 games for Bucks in 2002-'03 season, as Bucks fans remember well. Came in Ray Allen trade but did not stay long. — cfgardner (@cf_gardner) April 1, 2017

After a very long career with Seattle, Gary Payton was traded at the deadline with Desmond Mason from the SuperSonics to the Milwaukee Bucks for Ray Allen, Kevin Ollie and Ronald Murray.

Allen was a fixture in Seattle during his time with the franchise. Payton, however, left as a free agent the following season to play alongside Karl Malone on the Los Angeles Lakers. Payton was never really the same player after leaving the SuperSonics.

Even though Mason was later traded to the Hornets for Magloire, he re-joined Milwaukee just two years later. He was a far more important return for Milwaukee than Payton, who played less than three months with the Bucks.

Dikembe Mutombo , 2000-01

The rich got richer in 2001 as the Atlanta Hawks traded Dikembe Mutombo and Roshown McLeod to the Philadelphia 76ers, who were already the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta received Toni Kukoc as well as Nazr Mohammed, Theo Ratliff and Pepe Sanchez. Mutombo played extraordinarily well in the All-Star game one week later, grabbing 22 rebounds and recording three blocked shots.

He won Defensive Player of the Year and helped Philadelphia make the NBA Finals, though they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. Even though he signed a four-year deal that offseason, he was traded to the Nets the following year.

Kukoc did not last long in Atlanta but Mohammed played three years. Ratliff was All-Defensive 2nd Team for the Hawks in 2004 and led the league in blocks in 2003 and 2004.

Alberto de Roa contributed to this article